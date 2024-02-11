https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/russia-became-leader-in-growth-rate-of-trade-turnover-with-china-in-2023---foreign-ministry-1116720115.html

Russia Became Leader in Growth Rate of Trade Turnover With China in 2023 - Foreign Ministry

Russia Became Leader in Growth Rate of Trade Turnover With China in 2023 - Foreign Ministry

Russia in 2023 became the leader in the rate of growth of trade turnover among the partners of China, with the United States and Japan the dynamics of trade with China fell, said in an interview with Sputnik, first department of Asia of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Zhelokhovtsev.

2024-02-11T06:38+0000

2024-02-11T06:38+0000

2024-02-11T06:38+0000

economy

russian foreign ministry

russia

china

japan

trade

turnover

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114283282_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7589b75fa6fe9d2619019ecbb5017569.png

This year, Russia became the leader in the rate of growth of trade turnover among China's partners, Ivan Zhelokhovtsev, a Russian Foreign Ministry official, told Sputnik. He added that the trade dynamics of the United States and Japan with China fell.According to the diplomat, this allowed Moscow to make a significant breakthrough and move up to fourth place in the overall country ranking of Beijing's foreign economic counterparts, as bilateral trade significantly surpassed the bar of 200 billion US dollars.He added that now more than 90% of bilateral settlements are made in national currencies, so it is more correct to say that trade between the two countries amounts to about 20 trillion rubles, or almost 1.6 trillion yuan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/russia-china-trade-reaches-over-200-billion-during-2023-1115660634.html

russia

china

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trade turnover, partners of china, russia became leader in growth rate