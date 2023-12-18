https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/russia-china-trade-reaches-over-200-billion-during-2023-1115660634.html
Russia-China Trade Reaches Over $200 Billion During 2023
Trade between Russia and China in January-November reached over $200 billion and could hit as much as $220 billion by the end of the year, the acting head of the Russian Customs Service, Ruslan Davydov, said on Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, set a goal to reach $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024 back in February 2022, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was attained in 2018. At the end of 2022, trade between the two countries increased by 29.3% amounting to a record $190.271 billion.The ever-growing Russia-China bilateral cooperation has caused serious anxiety in the West as the two major global actors seem to withstand any external pressure. Today, trade, energy, and tech are at the epicenter of the frugal partnership defying attempts to break the countries apart.
Russia-China Trade Reaches Over $200 Billion During 2023
"Our data indicate that $201.5 billion [was registered] in 11 months. That is, we have already achieved the goal set by our leaders in 11 months. Our forecast is that annual trade with China will be about $220 billion," Davydov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The ever-growing Russia-China bilateral cooperation
has caused serious anxiety in the West as the two major global actors
seem to withstand any external pressure. Today, trade, energy
, and tech are at the epicenter of the frugal partnership defying attempts to break the countries apart.