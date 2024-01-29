https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/russias-trade-with-northeastern-chinese-provinces-up-by-over-50-in-2023---consul-general-1116464637.html
Russia's Trade With Northeastern Chinese Provinces Up by Over 50% in 2023 - Consul General
Russia's Trade With Northeastern Chinese Provinces Up by Over 50% in 2023 - Consul General
Russia's trade with the northeastern Chinese provinces of Liaoning and Jilin increased by 53% and 71.6%, respectively, in 2023 due to the growing demand for Russian goods, especially food, in northeastern China, Russian Consul General in Shenyang Sergey Chernenko told Sputnik
2024-01-29T12:07+0000
2024-01-29T12:07+0000
2024-01-29T12:07+0000
economy
russia
china
shenyang
liaoning
jilin
russia-china cooperation
made in russia
made in russia brand
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115000361_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4cabbeacaa576d99c5ee4f86e5b9c9.jpg
"At the end of 2023, Liaoning's trade with Russian regions reached 54.9 billion yuan [$7.7 billion], which is 53% more than a year earlier, including the province's imports from Russia increased by 63.5% - to 40. 5 billion yuan, exports by 29.4% to 14.4 billion yuan … Trade with Jilin Province increased even more noticeably - by 71.6%, surpassing the mark of 29.7 billion yuan," Chernenko said. He specified that the growth of Russia's trade with these provinces exceeds the dynamics of Russia-China trade as a whole. The demand for Russian goods among the local population is growing steadily, but the export potential has not yet been fully exploited due to the low level of recognition of Russian brands, Chernenko also said. The first "Made in Russia" festival-fair takes place from January 27 to February 5 in Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning Province, with more than 130 companies from about 30 regions of Russia taking part in it. From January 28-30, a major conference on Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation with the participation of companies from the two countries is being held in Shenyang.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/russian-chinese-fms-positively-assess-outcomes-of-cooperation-in-2023-1116108675.html
russia
china
jilin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115000361_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af9a62bf73a2aa67322be48efbacd4b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
why are russia and china allies, are russia and china dangerous, what brought russia and china together, why russia and china are close, cooperation between russia and china, trade between russia and china
why are russia and china allies, are russia and china dangerous, what brought russia and china together, why russia and china are close, cooperation between russia and china, trade between russia and china
Russia's Trade With Northeastern Chinese Provinces Up by Over 50% in 2023 - Consul General
SHENYANG, China (Sputnik) - Russia's trade with the northeastern Chinese provinces of Liaoning and Jilin increased by 53% and 71.6%, respectively, in 2023 due to the growing demand for Russian goods, especially food, in northeastern China, Russian Consul General in Shenyang Sergey Chernenko told Sputnik.
"At the end of 2023, Liaoning's trade with Russian regions reached 54.9 billion yuan [$7.7 billion], which is 53% more than a year earlier, including the province's imports from Russia increased by 63.5% - to 40. 5 billion yuan, exports by 29.4% to 14.4 billion yuan … Trade with Jilin Province increased even more noticeably - by 71.6%, surpassing the mark of 29.7 billion yuan," Chernenko said.
He specified that the growth of Russia's trade
with these provinces exceeds the dynamics of Russia-China trade as a whole.
"The most pronounced dynamics was demonstrated by the export of vehicles and their components [to Russia] from Jilin Province, which grew 6.2 times to 12.7 billion yuan over the past year," the diplomat added.
The demand for Russian goods
among the local population is growing steadily, but the export potential has not yet been fully exploited due to the low level of recognition of Russian brands, Chernenko also said.
"Amid the crisis in international trade and attempts to create artificial isolation of our country, Russia and China continue to work together, shoulder to shoulder, to develop constructive cooperation, and the national economy is successfully reorienting and expanding its presence in Asian markets," the diplomat concluded.
The first "Made in Russia" festival-fair
takes place from January 27 to February 5 in Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning Province, with more than 130 companies from about 30 regions of Russia taking part in it. From January 28-30, a major conference on Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation
with the participation of companies from the two countries is being held in Shenyang.