https://sputnikglobe.com/20240129/russias-trade-with-northeastern-chinese-provinces-up-by-over-50-in-2023---consul-general-1116464637.html

Russia's Trade With Northeastern Chinese Provinces Up by Over 50% in 2023 - Consul General

Russia's Trade With Northeastern Chinese Provinces Up by Over 50% in 2023 - Consul General

Russia's trade with the northeastern Chinese provinces of Liaoning and Jilin increased by 53% and 71.6%, respectively, in 2023 due to the growing demand for Russian goods, especially food, in northeastern China, Russian Consul General in Shenyang Sergey Chernenko told Sputnik

2024-01-29T12:07+0000

2024-01-29T12:07+0000

2024-01-29T12:07+0000

economy

russia

china

shenyang

liaoning

jilin

russia-china cooperation

made in russia

made in russia brand

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115000361_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4cabbeacaa576d99c5ee4f86e5b9c9.jpg

"At the end of 2023, Liaoning's trade with Russian regions reached 54.9 billion yuan [$7.7 billion], which is 53% more than a year earlier, including the province's imports from Russia increased by 63.5% - to 40. 5 billion yuan, exports by 29.4% to 14.4 billion yuan … Trade with Jilin Province increased even more noticeably - by 71.6%, surpassing the mark of 29.7 billion yuan," Chernenko said. He specified that the growth of Russia's trade with these provinces exceeds the dynamics of Russia-China trade as a whole. The demand for Russian goods among the local population is growing steadily, but the export potential has not yet been fully exploited due to the low level of recognition of Russian brands, Chernenko also said. The first "Made in Russia" festival-fair takes place from January 27 to February 5 in Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning Province, with more than 130 companies from about 30 regions of Russia taking part in it. From January 28-30, a major conference on Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation with the participation of companies from the two countries is being held in Shenyang.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/russian-chinese-fms-positively-assess-outcomes-of-cooperation-in-2023-1116108675.html

russia

china

jilin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

why are russia and china allies, are russia and china dangerous, what brought russia and china together, why russia and china are close, cooperation between russia and china, trade between russia and china