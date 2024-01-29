International
Russia's Trade With Northeastern Chinese Provinces Up by Over 50% in 2023 - Consul General
Russia's Trade With Northeastern Chinese Provinces Up by Over 50% in 2023 - Consul General
Russia's trade with the northeastern Chinese provinces of Liaoning and Jilin increased by 53% and 71.6%, respectively, in 2023 due to the growing demand for Russian goods, especially food, in northeastern China, Russian Consul General in Shenyang Sergey Chernenko told Sputnik
"At the end of 2023, Liaoning's trade with Russian regions reached 54.9 billion yuan [$7.7 billion], which is 53% more than a year earlier, including the province's imports from Russia increased by 63.5% - to 40. 5 billion yuan, exports by 29.4% to 14.4 billion yuan … Trade with Jilin Province increased even more noticeably - by 71.6%, surpassing the mark of 29.7 billion yuan," Chernenko said. He specified that the growth of Russia's trade with these provinces exceeds the dynamics of Russia-China trade as a whole. The demand for Russian goods among the local population is growing steadily, but the export potential has not yet been fully exploited due to the low level of recognition of Russian brands, Chernenko also said. The first "Made in Russia" festival-fair takes place from January 27 to February 5 in Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning Province, with more than 130 companies from about 30 regions of Russia taking part in it. From January 28-30, a major conference on Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation with the participation of companies from the two countries is being held in Shenyang.
Russia's Trade With Northeastern Chinese Provinces Up by Over 50% in 2023 - Consul General

29.01.2024
SHENYANG, China (Sputnik) - Russia's trade with the northeastern Chinese provinces of Liaoning and Jilin increased by 53% and 71.6%, respectively, in 2023 due to the growing demand for Russian goods, especially food, in northeastern China, Russian Consul General in Shenyang Sergey Chernenko told Sputnik.
"At the end of 2023, Liaoning's trade with Russian regions reached 54.9 billion yuan [$7.7 billion], which is 53% more than a year earlier, including the province's imports from Russia increased by 63.5% - to 40. 5 billion yuan, exports by 29.4% to 14.4 billion yuan … Trade with Jilin Province increased even more noticeably - by 71.6%, surpassing the mark of 29.7 billion yuan," Chernenko said.
He specified that the growth of Russia's trade with these provinces exceeds the dynamics of Russia-China trade as a whole.
"The most pronounced dynamics was demonstrated by the export of vehicles and their components [to Russia] from Jilin Province, which grew 6.2 times to 12.7 billion yuan over the past year," the diplomat added.
The demand for Russian goods among the local population is growing steadily, but the export potential has not yet been fully exploited due to the low level of recognition of Russian brands, Chernenko also said.
"Amid the crisis in international trade and attempts to create artificial isolation of our country, Russia and China continue to work together, shoulder to shoulder, to develop constructive cooperation, and the national economy is successfully reorienting and expanding its presence in Asian markets," the diplomat concluded.
The first "Made in Russia" festival-fair takes place from January 27 to February 5 in Shenyang and Dalian in Liaoning Province, with more than 130 companies from about 30 regions of Russia taking part in it. From January 28-30, a major conference on Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation with the participation of companies from the two countries is being held in Shenyang.
