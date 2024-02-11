https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/uk-foreign-secretary-concerned-about-possible-israeli-attack-on-gazas-rafah-1116720242.html
UK Foreign Secretary Concerned About Possible Israeli Attack on Gaza’s Rafah
2024-02-11T05:51+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115732548_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_93afb7673b2957ce88a2918cf3ee8c13.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/israel-to-continue-military-operation-in-gaza-strip-until-full-victory---netanyahu-1116649957.html
israel
united kingdom (uk)
rafah
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Saturday that he is concerned over Israel's planned ground operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.
Israel has been pounding Rafah for several days in preparation for a ground offensive that aims to root out Hamas. The city is the last refuge for over a million Palestinians who were told to relocate south during the past four months of the Israeli military operation in the enclave.
"Deeply concerned about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah – over half of Gaza’s population are sheltering in the area," Cameron said on X.
He added that "the priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out," followed by progress towards a sustainable and permanent ceasefire.
The United States, Canada, Germany and other Western allies of Israel have criticized the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ordering a ground operation
in the packed city, warning of an imminent humanitarian disaster.