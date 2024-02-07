https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/israel-to-continue-military-operation-in-gaza-strip-until-full-victory---netanyahu-1116649957.html

Israel to Continue Military Operation in Gaza Strip Until Full Victory - Netanyahu

Israel will continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip until full victory, and it can be achieved in months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We are on the path to complete victory, and it is close. We are talking about months, not years or decades. The Israel Defense Forces is doing miracles," Netanyahu said.Earlier in the day, Axios reported citing a senior Israeli official, that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel will be forced to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip after the response of Hamas to the framework agreement on prisoner exchange.According to Axios, Gallant told Blinken that Hamas has drafted its response to the agreement in a way that will make Israel "reject it," and eventually expand operations in more areas of the Gaza Strip.Meanwhile, Khaled Qaddoumi, Hamas' representative in Tehran, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the of a possible ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will be gradual and will depend on the actions of Israel.Statements made by Israeli leaders are “lies” that are aimed at increasing pressure on Palestinians and “disruption of the agreement,” the representative said.Responsibility for the restoration of the Gaza Strip lies with Israel and its allies, Qaddoumi said.

