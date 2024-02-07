https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/israel-to-continue-military-operation-in-gaza-strip-until-full-victory---netanyahu-1116649957.html
Israel to Continue Military Operation in Gaza Strip Until Full Victory - Netanyahu
Israel to Continue Military Operation in Gaza Strip Until Full Victory - Netanyahu
Israel will continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip until full victory, and it can be achieved in months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference on Wednesday.
"We are on the path to complete victory, and it is close. We are talking about months, not years or decades. The Israel Defense Forces is doing miracles," Netanyahu said.
Israel to Continue Military Operation in Gaza Strip Until Full Victory - Netanyahu
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel will continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip until full victory, and it can be achieved in months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a press conference on Wednesday.
"We are on the path to complete victory, and it is close. We are talking about months, not years or decades. The Israel Defense Forces is doing miracles," Netanyahu said.
Earlier in the day, Axios reported citing a senior Israeli official, that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel will be forced to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip after the response of Hamas
to the framework agreement on prisoner exchange.
According to Axios, Gallant told Blinken that Hamas has drafted its response to the agreement in a way that will make Israel "reject it
," and eventually expand operations in more areas of the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Khaled Qaddoumi, Hamas' representative in Tehran, told Sputnik on Wednesday that the of a possible ceasefire agreement
in the Gaza Strip will be gradual and will depend on the actions of Israel.
“The comprehensive vision for the implementation of the agreement is that it will be gradual and will depend on the actions of the other side. After all these victims, it is impossible to return to [the status quo] what it was before October 7,” the Hamas official said, adding that the ceasefire deal needs to take into account the current situation.
Statements made by Israeli leaders are “lies” that are aimed at increasing pressure on Palestinians and “disruption of the agreement,” the representative said.
Responsibility for the restoration of the Gaza Strip lies with Israel and its allies, Qaddoumi said.