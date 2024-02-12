International
Kremlin Strikes Back at 'Emotional' Reaction of Scholz, Sunak to Putin-Tucker Interview
Kremlin Strikes Back at ‘Emotional’ Reaction of Scholz, Sunak to Putin-Tucker Interview
The Kremlin considers reactions from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson “emotional,” but believes that the most important is that they are aware of its content, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Scholz has called the Putin-Tucker interview “absurd” during his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden, while Sunak also condemned the interview when speaking on air to Sky News. “Apparently, they are familiar with the content of the interview, and this is the main thing for us,” Peskov told reporters. The spokesman mentioned that Western leaders have heard Putin’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine “another time” and this is the main thing. "And their emotional reactions likely stem from the current state of affairs in their respective countries and their attempts to justify their actions to their taxpayers." Peskov said.Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, released Thursday, lasted more than two hours and covered a range of topics, including the Ukraine conflict, sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and Russia-NATO relations.
Kremlin Strikes Back at ‘Emotional’ Reaction of Scholz, Sunak to Putin-Tucker Interview

10:08 GMT 12.02.2024 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 12.02.2024)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Kremlin considers reactions from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson “emotional,” but believes that the most important thing is that they are aware of its content, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Scholz has called the Putin-Tucker interview “absurd” during his recent meeting with US President Joe Biden, while Sunak also condemned the interview when speaking on air to Sky News.
“Apparently, they are familiar with the content of the interview, and this is the main thing for us,” Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman mentioned that Western leaders have heard Putin’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine “another time” and this is the main thing.
"And their emotional reactions likely stem from the current state of affairs in their respective countries and their attempts to justify their actions to their taxpayers." Peskov said.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, released Thursday, lasted more than two hours and covered a range of topics, including the Ukraine conflict, sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and Russia-NATO relations.
