Kremlin Reveals How Ball Got Rolling With Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview Proposal

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, released Thursday, lasted more than two hours and covered a range of topics, including the Ukraine conflict, sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline and Russia-NATO relations.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that Tucker Carlson himself proposed the interview with Vladimir Putin and that the president quickly agreed.He also noted that the West is becoming more and more unpredictable, and that the Kremlin had concerns even before the interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin that there would be a "persecution" of Tucker Carlson.Peskov believes that Tucker Carlson foresaw the heated sentiments around the interview with Vladimir Putin, but that it added to the popularity of the American journalist.On Thursday night, Carlson published his interview with the Russian president, which lasted for over two hours. Prior to that, the journalist faced criticism from his Western colleagues just for sitting down with the Russian leader.The interview sparked huge interest around the world, and has received more than 180 million views on X and 12 million on YouTube.
"Given that the collective West is becoming more and more unpredictable and that it is willing to do absolutely anything, there were certain fears that even before the interview there would be some persecution of poor Carlson," Peskov said.
"He’s still having a hard time, as far as I'm aware. But he is a clever enough man, I think he foresaw things would get heated. It's fair to say that this interview has greatly raised his popularity," Peskov said.
The interview sparked huge interest around the world, and has received more than 180 million views on X and 12 million on YouTube.