Russia Unveils Drone Neural Network to Detect NATO Equipment in Special Op Zone

Various types of drones currently in the service in the Russian Armed Forces are designed for many purposes, including surveillance and precision strikes.

2024-02-12T07:24+0000

2024-02-12T07:24+0000

2024-02-12T07:24+0000

The Russian company Hardberry-Rusfactor has developed a multipurpose neural network for all types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), will enable the identification of Ukrainian military objects in the special operation zone, General Director Alexey German told Sputnik.In particular, he explained, the neural network is capable of accurately detecting the Ukrainian army's Western-supplied military hardware, such as Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.According to the general director of Hardberry-Rusfactor, the software of the network is installed on the equipment that receives the video recorded by the Russian drones equipped with special cameras.He did not rule out the possibility of NAKA being used for peaceful purposes in the future, such as being installed on agricultural drones to search for stranded animals.The drones are used in the Russian special operation zone to target various Ukrainian military assets, including howitzers, armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems, as well as command and observation posts.The drones are being used in the Russia's special operation zone to target various Ukrainian military assets, including howitzers, armored vehicles, multiple launch rocket systems, and command and observation posts.

