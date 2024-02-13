International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/austin-to-be-released-in-good-condition-from-hospital-on-tuesday-1116765317.html
Austin to Be Released in Good Condition From Hospital on Tuesday
Austin to Be Released in Good Condition From Hospital on Tuesday
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to return home from hospital later on Tuesday following medical treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.
2024-02-13T21:56+0000
2024-02-13T21:56+0000
americas
lloyd austin
us
pentagon
white house
ukraine
us department of defense (dod)
biden administration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116764982_0:16:3071:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_4dc5b4595371298c0935ba88fc400b39.jpg
"Secretary Austin is still at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is in good condition," Singh said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "We anticipate Secretary Austin will be released from the hospital later today." Austin is still scheduled to participate in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday and deliver the opening remarks, Singh added. Earlier this week, Austin was hospitalized for the second time since January and transferred his powers to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who still retains them. Austin was initially hospitalized on January 1 over complications following a December surgical procedure to treat cancer. The Defense Department failed to communicate Austin’s hospitalization to the White House for several days, prompting a Pentagon Inspector General probe and bipartisan calls to resign.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/no-adults-in-the-room-why-pentagon-chiefs-absence-went-unnoticed-by-team-biden-1116079961.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116764982_221:0:2950:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_96bb1c92c2390bb0a03483a605867cb0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lloyd austin, us defense secretary, us politics, politician medical scare, joe biden, what happened to lloyd austin, implications of austin’s hospitalization, why was austin hospitalized, what’s happening in the us defense department, latest news from the us dod, us department of defense, what are the consequences of austin’s hospitalization, is lloyd austin ok
lloyd austin, us defense secretary, us politics, politician medical scare, joe biden, what happened to lloyd austin, implications of austin’s hospitalization, why was austin hospitalized, what’s happening in the us defense department, latest news from the us dod, us department of defense, what are the consequences of austin’s hospitalization, is lloyd austin ok

Austin to Be Released in Good Condition From Hospital on Tuesday

21:56 GMT 13.02.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinSecretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives to testify during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget request of the Department of Defense, Thursday, May 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives to testify during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget request of the Department of Defense, Thursday, May 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to return home from hospital later on Tuesday following medical treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.
"Secretary Austin is still at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is in good condition," Singh said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "We anticipate Secretary Austin will be released from the hospital later today."
Austin is still scheduled to participate in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday and deliver the opening remarks, Singh added.
Earlier this week, Austin was hospitalized for the second time since January and transferred his powers to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who still retains them.
Austin was initially hospitalized on January 1 over complications following a December surgical procedure to treat cancer. The Defense Department failed to communicate Austin’s hospitalization to the White House for several days, prompting a Pentagon Inspector General probe and bipartisan calls to resign.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a plenary session at the 19th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, Asia's annual defense and security forum, in Singapore, Saturday, June 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2024
Analysis
No Adults in the Room: Why Pentagon Chief's Absence Went Unnoticed by Team Biden
9 January, 18:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала