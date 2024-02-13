https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/austin-to-be-released-in-good-condition-from-hospital-on-tuesday-1116765317.html
Austin to Be Released in Good Condition From Hospital on Tuesday
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to return home from hospital later on Tuesday following medical treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.
"Secretary Austin is still at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and is in good condition," Singh said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "We anticipate Secretary Austin will be released from the hospital later today." Austin is still scheduled to participate in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday and deliver the opening remarks, Singh added. Earlier this week, Austin was hospitalized for the second time since January and transferred his powers to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, who still retains them. Austin was initially hospitalized on January 1 over complications following a December surgical procedure to treat cancer. The Defense Department failed to communicate Austin’s hospitalization to the White House for several days, prompting a Pentagon Inspector General probe and bipartisan calls to resign.
