Russia Security Council on Austin 'Hiding' Hospitalization: Nuclear State Must Be Liable

Russia Security Council on Austin 'Hiding' Hospitalization: Nuclear State Must Be Liable

A country that possesses nuclear weapons must demonstrate a sense of responsibility and a call of duty in the case of the hospitalization of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said.

"It is clear that the Secretary of Defense is not young and probably not an absolutely healthy person, like many US leaders... But in this case, on the contrary, a sense of responsibility and a call of duty should be demonstrated. We are talking about... a state possessing nuclear weapons and constantly claiming to be a global hegemon," Popov said in an interview for the Izvestia newspaper.Moreover, the risk of an accidental nuclear war at the hands of the US has increased dramatically in recent days after a special counsel report determined US President Joe Biden's mental acuity is on the decline, the official highlighted. Biden has the sole authority to authorize the use of nuclear arms, Popov stressed.

