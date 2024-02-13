https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/russia-security-council-on-austin-hiding-hospitalization-nuclear-state-must-be-liable-1116765583.html
Russia Security Council on Austin 'Hiding' Hospitalization: Nuclear State Must Be Liable
Russia Security Council on Austin 'Hiding' Hospitalization: Nuclear State Must Be Liable
A country that possesses nuclear weapons must demonstrate a sense of responsibility and a call of duty in the case of the hospitalization of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said.
2024-02-13T22:11+0000
2024-02-13T22:11+0000
2024-02-13T22:11+0000
world
joe biden
mikhail popov
us department of defense (dod)
biden administration
us
us hegemony
russia
nuclear war
us nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116765158_0:159:3071:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_aef389f5b31f19678aa6b809d3d517d8.jpg
"It is clear that the Secretary of Defense is not young and probably not an absolutely healthy person, like many US leaders... But in this case, on the contrary, a sense of responsibility and a call of duty should be demonstrated. We are talking about... a state possessing nuclear weapons and constantly claiming to be a global hegemon," Popov said in an interview for the Izvestia newspaper.Moreover, the risk of an accidental nuclear war at the hands of the US has increased dramatically in recent days after a special counsel report determined US President Joe Biden's mental acuity is on the decline, the official highlighted. Biden has the sole authority to authorize the use of nuclear arms, Popov stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/ground-is-shifting-under-bidens-feet-after-hur-report-1116748950.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116765158_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_730ee66e39437f93d473f252f92848f9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden administration, biden's mental capacity, biden's dementia, demented biden, lloyd austin, us defense secretary, us politics, politician medical scare, joe biden, what happened to lloyd austin, implications of austin’s hospitalization, why was austin hospitalized, what’s happening in the us defense department, latest news from the us dod, us department of defense, what are the consequences of austin’s hospitalization, is lloyd austin ok
biden administration, biden's mental capacity, biden's dementia, demented biden, lloyd austin, us defense secretary, us politics, politician medical scare, joe biden, what happened to lloyd austin, implications of austin’s hospitalization, why was austin hospitalized, what’s happening in the us defense department, latest news from the us dod, us department of defense, what are the consequences of austin’s hospitalization, is lloyd austin ok
Russia Security Council on Austin 'Hiding' Hospitalization: Nuclear State Must Be Liable
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A country that possesses nuclear weapons must demonstrate a sense of responsibility and a call of duty in the case of the hospitalization of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said.