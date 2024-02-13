International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/russia-security-council-on-austin-hiding-hospitalization-nuclear-state-must-be-liable-1116765583.html
Russia Security Council on Austin 'Hiding' Hospitalization: Nuclear State Must Be Liable
Russia Security Council on Austin 'Hiding' Hospitalization: Nuclear State Must Be Liable
A country that possesses nuclear weapons must demonstrate a sense of responsibility and a call of duty in the case of the hospitalization of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said.
2024-02-13T22:11+0000
2024-02-13T22:11+0000
world
joe biden
mikhail popov
us department of defense (dod)
biden administration
us
us hegemony
russia
nuclear war
us nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116765158_0:159:3071:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_aef389f5b31f19678aa6b809d3d517d8.jpg
"It is clear that the Secretary of Defense is not young and probably not an absolutely healthy person, like many US leaders... But in this case, on the contrary, a sense of responsibility and a call of duty should be demonstrated. We are talking about... a state possessing nuclear weapons and constantly claiming to be a global hegemon," Popov said in an interview for the Izvestia newspaper.Moreover, the risk of an accidental nuclear war at the hands of the US has increased dramatically in recent days after a special counsel report determined US President Joe Biden's mental acuity is on the decline, the official highlighted. Biden has the sole authority to authorize the use of nuclear arms, Popov stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/ground-is-shifting-under-bidens-feet-after-hur-report-1116748950.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116765158_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_730ee66e39437f93d473f252f92848f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden administration, biden's mental capacity, biden's dementia, demented biden, lloyd austin, us defense secretary, us politics, politician medical scare, joe biden, what happened to lloyd austin, implications of austin’s hospitalization, why was austin hospitalized, what’s happening in the us defense department, latest news from the us dod, us department of defense, what are the consequences of austin’s hospitalization, is lloyd austin ok
biden administration, biden's mental capacity, biden's dementia, demented biden, lloyd austin, us defense secretary, us politics, politician medical scare, joe biden, what happened to lloyd austin, implications of austin’s hospitalization, why was austin hospitalized, what’s happening in the us defense department, latest news from the us dod, us department of defense, what are the consequences of austin’s hospitalization, is lloyd austin ok

Russia Security Council on Austin 'Hiding' Hospitalization: Nuclear State Must Be Liable

22:11 GMT 13.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2024. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized again on February 11, a Pentagon spokesman said, this time "for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," weeks after a previous stay he controversially kept secret.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2024. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized again on February 11, a Pentagon spokesman said, this time for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue, weeks after a previous stay he controversially kept secret. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A country that possesses nuclear weapons must demonstrate a sense of responsibility and a call of duty in the case of the hospitalization of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov said.
"It is clear that the Secretary of Defense is not young and probably not an absolutely healthy person, like many US leaders... But in this case, on the contrary, a sense of responsibility and a call of duty should be demonstrated. We are talking about... a state possessing nuclear weapons and constantly claiming to be a global hegemon," Popov said in an interview for the Izvestia newspaper.
Moreover, the risk of an accidental nuclear war at the hands of the US has increased dramatically in recent days after a special counsel report determined US President Joe Biden's mental acuity is on the decline, the official highlighted. Biden has the sole authority to authorize the use of nuclear arms, Popov stressed.
US President Joe Biden speaks during the South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2024
Analysis
‘Ground is Shifting Under Biden’s Feet’ After Hur Report
01:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала