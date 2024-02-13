https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/ukraine-loses-around-325-soldiers-near-donetsk-in-past-day---russian-mod-1116755512.html

Ukraine Loses Around 325 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - Russian MoD

Ukraine Loses Around 325 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - Russian MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 325 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday

2024-02-13T11:57+0000

2024-02-13T11:57+0000

2024-02-13T11:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

donetsk

ministry of defense (mod)

russian ministry of defense

donetsk people’s republic

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116755321_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_239f733ba86d1710fbfd5dc361ff1f6e.jpg

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops around Donetsk and four attacks in the Kupyansk area. Ukraine has also lost up to 310 soldiers in Krasny Liman, up to 250 soldiers south of Donetsk, and up to 180 soldiers around Kupyansk, the MoD added.

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine