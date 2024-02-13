International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine has lost up to 325 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops around Donetsk and four attacks in the Kupyansk area. Ukraine has also lost up to 310 soldiers in Krasny Liman, up to 250 soldiers south of Donetsk, and up to 180 soldiers around Kupyansk, the MoD added.
11:57 GMT 13.02.2024
MOSCOW, February 13 (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 325 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops around Donetsk and four attacks in the Kupyansk area.
"The enemy lost up to 325 troops killed and wounded, a tank, four armored fighting vehicles and 25 combat vehicles [in the Donetsk area]," the MoD said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost up to 310 soldiers in Krasny Liman, up to 250 soldiers south of Donetsk, and up to 180 soldiers around Kupyansk, the MoD added.
