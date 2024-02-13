https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/ukraine-loses-around-325-soldiers-near-donetsk-in-past-day---russian-mod-1116755512.html
Ukraine Loses Around 325 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - Russian MoD
Ukraine Loses Around 325 Soldiers Near Donetsk in Past Day - Russian MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 325 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops around Donetsk and four attacks in the Kupyansk area. Ukraine has also lost up to 310 soldiers in Krasny Liman, up to 250 soldiers south of Donetsk, and up to 180 soldiers around Kupyansk, the MoD added.
MOSCOW, February 13 (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 325 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Tuesday.