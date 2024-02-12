International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Krasny Liman in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Krasny Liman in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers near Krasny Liman over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops south of Donetsk, three attacks in the Kupyansk area, and two attacks near Krasny Liman.Ukraine has also lost up to 240 soldiers in the Donetsk region and more than 165 soldiers south of Donetsk in past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Krasny Liman in Past Day - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers near Krasny Liman over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops south of Donetsk, three attacks in the Kupyansk area, and two attacks near Krasny Liman.

"Enemy losses amounted to 290 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles and nine military vehicles [in Krasny Liman]," the MoD said in a statement.

Ukraine has also lost up to 240 soldiers in the Donetsk region and more than 165 soldiers south of Donetsk in past 24 hours, the ministry added.
