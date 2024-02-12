https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/ukraine-loses-up-to-290-soldiers-near-krasny-liman-in-past-day---mod-1116740424.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Krasny Liman in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Krasny Liman in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers near Krasny Liman over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday
2024-02-12T12:13+0000
2024-02-12T12:13+0000
2024-02-12T12:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ministry of defense (mod)
ukraine
donetsk
russia
donetsk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/03/1116571455_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_aa79dc3aa71026b844c0e5cdd3e4f2be.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops south of Donetsk, three attacks in the Kupyansk area, and two attacks near Krasny Liman.Ukraine has also lost up to 240 soldiers in the Donetsk region and more than 165 soldiers south of Donetsk in past 24 hours, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russian-troops-destroyed-over-12000-ukrainian-drones-since-start-of-special-op---mod-1116664904.html
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/03/1116571455_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd2e5f179816b1994ba6211f1f643900.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Krasny Liman in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers near Krasny Liman over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday.