Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Krasny Liman in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 290 Soldiers Near Krasny Liman in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 290 soldiers near Krasny Liman over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Monday

2024-02-12

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops south of Donetsk, three attacks in the Kupyansk area, and two attacks near Krasny Liman.Ukraine has also lost up to 240 soldiers in the Donetsk region and more than 165 soldiers south of Donetsk in past 24 hours, the ministry added.

