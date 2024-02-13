https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/zelensky-may-visit-western-europe-again-to-ask-for-more-aid-as-supplies-dwindle-1116750632.html

Zelensky May Visit Western Europe Again to Ask for More Aid as Supplies Dwindle

This will be the Ukrainian leader's second Western European tour since the start of Russia's special military operation, a trip aimed at begging for money from EU members currently going through economic malaise.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may visit Berlin, Munich and Paris later this week to lobby for additional military aid for Kiev amid the Ukrainian funding furor in the US Senate, Bloomberg news agency reported, citing unnamed sources.One of the sources suggested that the Ukrainian leader is likely to push for talks on security guarantees during his possible visits to European cities. The sources stressed that the Ukrainian side has not yet confirmed the information about Zelensky's plans, while representatives of the French and German governments declined to comment on the matter.This comes after the EU secured a deal to send 50 billion euros ($53 billion) more to Ukraine, which came amid attempts by a group of Republicans in the US Senate to thwart Washington's efforts to approve $60 billion in additional aid to Kiev.The US and its allies increased their military aid to Ukraine shortly after the beginning of the Russian special military operation.Moscow has repeatedly warned that such aid will only serve to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, and that any cargo entering Ukraine will be considered a legitimate military target by Russian forces.

