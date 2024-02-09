https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/us-military-involvement-in-ukraine-could-trigger-open-war-with-russia-1116691481.html

US Military Involvement in Ukraine Could Trigger 'Open War' With Russia

US Military Involvement in Ukraine Could Trigger 'Open War' With Russia

During his recent interview with Tucker Carlson in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the world would be put on the brink of a global conflict if the United States were to send troops to Ukraine.

2024-02-09T12:24+0000

2024-02-09T12:24+0000

2024-02-09T12:24+0000

analysis

putin’s interview with tucker carlson

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

us

conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102591/53/1025915337_0:355:3898:2548_1920x0_80_0_0_a49b94f60799aaafee48e82f6a55c1a1.jpg

This is not the first such warning issued by the Russian president, noted former commander of the Russians Airborne Forces Ret. Col. Gen. Georgy Shpak, who pointed out that regular US troops being sent into the Ukrainian conflict zone would likely lead to an “open war” between the United States and Russia.While there are already mercenaries from the United States fighting on the side of the Kiev regime, the as-yet hypothetical arrival of regular US troops would drastically reshape the Ukraine conflict, Shpak told Sputnik.The moment the US military enters the Ukraine conflict, it would mean the beginning of an “open war,” according to all international laws, and clashes between the US and Russian militaries would soon follow, he added.Shpak, who participated in both Chechen conflicts (in the 1990s and in the 2000s respectively), also confirmed Putin’s statement about the United States providing assistance to the terrorists and insurgents Russia fought at that time.According to him, NATO countries provided small arms, rations, and military equipment to Russia’s adversaries in those conflicts, with Shpak recalling that “instructors” from the US, Britain, Poland, and the Baltic states helped train terrorists who fought against Russia.Regarding Putin’s remarks on the West promoting a false narrative about Russia allegedly posing a threat to European nations, Shpak suggested that the US and its allies switched to this tactic once it became apparent that Russia could not be defeated quickly, with Washington now trying to rally other countries against Moscow.“It is incredibly stupid, but unfortunately, a great many people believe in it: they believe that Russia is bad, that it is incredibly bloodthirsty and that it is poised to overrun Poland and the Baltic states after it is done with Ukraine,” Shpak said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/tucker-carlson-shares-his-impressions-of-interview-with-putin-1116688869.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, tucker carlson, putin carlson interview, us russia conflict