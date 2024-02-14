International
No Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Conflict as West Disregards Moscow's Interests - FM Lavrov
No Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Conflict as West Disregards Moscow's Interests - FM Lavrov
Russia remains open to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but since Western countries do not want to take into account Moscow's interests and existing realities, there is no such possibility at the moment, Russian FM Lavrov said on Wednesday.
The West does not want to take into account Russia's geopolitical interests, so at the moment there are no options for reaching an agreement on Ukraine at the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the so-called 'government hour' in the State Duma."In the absence of serious proposals from those who declared war on us and [taking into account] their unwillingness to take into account either our interests or the realities on the ground, it is not yet be possible to speak at the negotiating table. Such options are not visible,” Lavrov added.However, Russia is ready for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the top diplomat noted.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held several rounds of peace talks, but the negotiations eventually reached an impasse. In October 2022, Zelensky signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Vladimir Putin was president of Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains open to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but since Western countries do not want to take into account Moscow's interests and existing realities, there is no such possibility at the moment, Russian FM Lavrov said on Wednesday.
The West does not want to take into account Russia's geopolitical interests, so at the moment there are no options for reaching an agreement on Ukraine at the negotiating table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the so-called 'government hour' in the State Duma.
"In the absence of serious proposals from those who declared war on us and [taking into account] their unwillingness to take into account either our interests or the realities on the ground, it is not yet be possible to speak at the negotiating table. Such options are not visible,” Lavrov added.
However, Russia is ready for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the top diplomat noted.
"We remain open to a political and diplomatic settlement, taking into account our legitimate interests, taking into account the realities that have developed over many years and which have now led to the current situation," Lavrov said.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, Russian and Ukrainian delegations have held several rounds of peace talks, but the negotiations eventually reached an impasse. In October 2022, Zelensky signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Vladimir Putin was president of Russia.
