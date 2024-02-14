International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/north-korea-launches-several-cruise-missiles-from-east-coast---reports-1116769664.html
North Korea Launches Several Cruise Missiles From East Coast - Reports
North Korea Launches Several Cruise Missiles From East Coast - Reports
North Korea fired several cruise missiles off its east coast toward the Sea of Japan early on Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
2024-02-14T03:00+0000
2024-02-14T03:00+0000
military
us
north korea
cruise missile
sea of japan
missile launches
missile launch
south korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112754500_0:0:896:505_1920x0_80_0_0_26b0947bda4afca80b0d5204f6b671f8.png
The JCS detected an unspecified number of missile launches around 9:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) over waters northeast of the North Korean port city of Wonsan, the report said. The report quoted the JSC as saying that the South's military "has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations" while "strengthening our monitoring and vigilance." The missile firing marked the fifth cruise missile launch in 2024, the report said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/north-korea-carries-out-first-test-fire-of-new-type-strategic-cruise-missile-1116371864.html
north korea
sea of japan
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112754500_87:0:850:572_1920x0_80_0_0_5967bb48bec83ef7c7fc7a01beb729eb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk missile, north korea missile, cruise missile, north korean missiles, north korean launches, north korean army, north korean rockets
dprk missile, north korea missile, cruise missile, north korean missiles, north korean launches, north korean army, north korean rockets

North Korea Launches Several Cruise Missiles From East Coast - Reports

03:00 GMT 14.02.2024
© KCNAA North Korean patrol ship test-fires a cruise missile on August 21, 2023.
A North Korean patrol ship test-fires a cruise missile on August 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2024
© KCNA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea fired several cruise missiles off its east coast toward the Sea of Japan early on Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The JCS detected an unspecified number of missile launches around 9:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) over waters northeast of the North Korean port city of Wonsan, the report said.
The report quoted the JSC as saying that the South's military "has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations" while "strengthening our monitoring and vigilance."
The missile firing marked the fifth cruise missile launch in 2024, the report said.
Photo from the test launch of strategic cruise missile Pulhwasal-3-31b by North Korea on 24 January. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2024
Military
North Korea Carries Out First Test-Fire of 'New-Type Strategic Cruise Missile'
25 January, 02:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала