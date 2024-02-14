https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/north-korea-launches-several-cruise-missiles-from-east-coast---reports-1116769664.html

North Korea Launches Several Cruise Missiles From East Coast - Reports

North Korea fired several cruise missiles off its east coast toward the Sea of Japan early on Wednesday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS detected an unspecified number of missile launches around 9:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) over waters northeast of the North Korean port city of Wonsan, the report said. The report quoted the JSC as saying that the South's military "has been closely coordinating with the United States to monitor additional signs of North Korea's provocations" while "strengthening our monitoring and vigilance." The missile firing marked the fifth cruise missile launch in 2024, the report said.

