https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/south-korea-to-participate-in-joint-multinational-drills-with-us-thailand---reports-1116774207.html

South Korea to Participate in Joint Multinational Drills With US, Thailand - Reports

South Korea to Participate in Joint Multinational Drills With US, Thailand - Reports

South Korea will take part in the Cobra Gold large-scale multinational military drills to be jointly led by Thailand and the United States, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean officials

2024-02-14T11:47+0000

2024-02-14T11:47+0000

2024-02-14T11:47+0000

military

thailand

south korea

malaysia

yonhap

us

military drills

military exercises

joint military exercises

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116220084_0:116:3231:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_b221909f17846706857b7dd4552b3162.jpg

The exercise will be held in different parts of Thailand from February 26 to March 8. Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan are also expected to participate in the training, which will include landing operations, jungle warfare practice, underwater construction exercise, cyberdefense training and humanitarian operations, with the latter expected to be joined by China and India, the report said. South Korea's No Jeok Bong landing ship with about 330 service members on board will leave a Busan naval base and head to Thailand later on Wednesday, Yonhap reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/invasion-rehearsals-north-korea-slams-joint-us-south-korea--japan-drills-as-tensions-escalate-1116223165.html

thailand

south korea

malaysia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korean military drills, sk joint military drills, sk joint military drills with us, south korea and us military exercises