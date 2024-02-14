https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/us-justice-department-congress-discussing-testimony-by-author-of-biden-probe-report-1116782321.html
The US Justice Department and House leaders are discussing a potential date for testimony by special counsel Robert Hur, who has been investigating US President Joe Biden's improper retention of classified records, CBS reported, citing sources, on Tuesday.
The US broadcaster said that officials are looking at late February and early March as a possible time frame for the event in the House Judiciary Committee. If Hur testifies, it will be his first public statement about the investigation. On Thursday, Hur released a report on his year-long investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified documents. He said that it was not worth initiating a criminal case against the US president because in court before the jury he may appear as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with poor memory." The report says that, during communication with the special prosecutor's team, Biden demonstrated problems with his memory, could not accurately place the beginning and end of his term as Barack Obama's vice president, or name the date of the death of his son Beau. The White House blamed the criticism within the report on pressure from Republicans.
The US broadcaster said that officials are looking at late February and early March as a possible time frame for the event in the House Judiciary Committee. If Hur testifies, it will be his first public statement about the investigation
On Thursday, Hur released a report on his year-long investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified documents
. He said that it was not worth initiating a criminal case against the US president because in court before the jury he may appear as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with poor memory." The report says that, during communication with the special prosecutor's team, Biden demonstrated problems with his memory, could not accurately place the beginning and end of his term as Barack Obama's vice president, or name the date of the death of his son Beau. The White House blamed the criticism within the report on pressure from Republicans.