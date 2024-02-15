International
Belarus Launches Counter-Terrorist Operation in Gomel Region - State Media
Belarus Launches Counter-Terrorist Operation in Gomel Region - State Media
A counter-terrorist operation has been launched in the Lelchytsy district of the Gomel Region in Belarus, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Thursday, citing the State Security Committee (KGB)
"A counter-terrorism operation regime has been introduced in the Lelchytsy district of the Gomel region. We ask the population of the district to remain calm and follow the orders of of law enforcement officers," Belta reported.The counter-terrorist operation in the Lelchytsy district bordering Ukraine was launched due to ongoing military exercises, Sputnik Belarus reported, citing a local executive committeeIn January, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's security is properly ensured. When it comes to security measures, he mentioned that Belorussian armed forces, mobilization reserve, territorial defense and militia.
10:39 GMT 15.02.2024 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 15.02.2024)
MINSK (Sputnik) - A counter-terrorist operation has been launched in the Lelchytsy district of the Gomel Region in Belarus, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Thursday, citing the State Security Committee (KGB).
"A counter-terrorism operation regime has been introduced in the Lelchytsy district of the Gomel region. We ask the population of the district to remain calm and follow the orders of of law enforcement officers," Belta reported.
The Gomel region of Belarus borders Russia in the east and the Ukraine in the south. It is populated by 1,3 million people (as of January, 2023).

The counter-terrorist operation in the Lelchytsy district bordering Ukraine was launched due to ongoing military exercises, Sputnik Belarus reported, citing a local executive committee
In January, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the country's security is properly ensured. When it comes to security measures, he mentioned that Belorussian armed forces, mobilization reserve, territorial defense and militia.
