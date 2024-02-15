https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/blinken-says-russian-threat-not-active-capability-but-us-taking-it-very-seriously-1116805088.html

Blinken Says Russian ‘Threat’ Not Active Capability, But US Taking It ‘Very Seriously’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that an alleged Russia-related "national security threat" is not an active capability, but a potential one that Washington is taking "very, very seriously" and discussing with its allies.

"This is not an active capability, but it is potential one that we're taking very, very seriously, and I would expect that we'll have more to say soon, in fact, very soon, so stay tuned for that, and of course, we're also conferring with allies and partners on this issue," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, Albania. On Wednesday, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner announced that he made information about the alleged security threat available to all lawmakers. Turner also called on US President Joe Biden to declassify all information related to the threat.US mainstream media ABC News immediately reported that the purported "national security threat" to the United States involves an alleged desire by Russia to put an anti-satellite nuclear weapon into space.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commenting on the development said on Thursday that NATO is constantly monitoring any potential threats.Meanwhile, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, commenting on those reports, that they were "very, very new," at least to him, and that Berlin would discuss them with its allies.The minister also warned against giving hasty answers, adding that the allies needed to weigh this information up and clarify technical issues first.

