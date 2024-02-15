https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/houthis-attack-uk-ship-in-gulf-of-aden---military-spokesman-1116807603.html
Houthis Attack UK Ship in Gulf of Aden - Military Spokesman
The Yemeni navy attacked UK ship Lycavitos under the flag of Barbados with anti-ship missiles in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116807709_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_b1f9da3065ab044cc0dbdc8e493c8ef8.jpg
"UK vessel Lycavitos was attacked in the Gulf of Aden by anti-ship missiles with a direct hit on the target. We will continue to hamper the passage of ships associated with Israel until the aggression in the Gaza Strip ceases and the blockade is lifted," Saree stressed. Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that it had received a report of an attack on a vessel 85 nautical miles east of the Yemeni city of Aden. The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Yemeni navy attacked the British ship Lycavitos under the flag of Barbados with anti-ship missiles in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.
"UK vessel Lycavitos was attacked in the Gulf of Aden by anti-ship missiles with a direct hit on the target. We will continue to hamper the passage of ships associated with Israel until the aggression in the Gaza Strip
ceases and the blockade is lifted," Saree stressed.
Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that it had received a report of an attack on a vessel 85 nautical miles east of the Yemeni city of Aden.
The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel
until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.