US Not Prepared for War Against Iran and ‘Axis of Resistance’

Attacking Iran would be a catastrophic mistake for Washington, as the US is too internally weak to wage a new major in the Middle East, University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

US officials have reportedly signaled that plans have been approved for a series of strikes against targets in Iraq and Syria.That would be in response to a recent drone attack on US personnel in the Middle East — which claimed the lives of three soldiers and left 34 wounded.In the wake of the strike Bloomberg claimed the Biden administration was considering a covert strike on Iran or Iranian officials as possible options. But University of Tehran Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi told Sputnik that directly targeting Iran would be a major mistake and a major miscalculation by Washington.He suggested that scenario was very unlikely, given Iran's missile defense and drone capabilities, as well as the vulnerability of US bases which are scattered across the Middle Eastern region.The professor warned the fallout from the tit-for-tat attacks would send oil and gas prices "through the roof." Given the latest US media reports, it appears far more plausible that the US would attack targets in Iraq and Syria, Marandi continued.Marandi noted that most recently instead of pushing the Israeli regime to end the slaughter in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, the US tried to facilitate the genocide by attacking Yemen. Since early January the US and its allies conducted a series of strikes against the Ansar Allah-led government in the Yemeni capital Sana'a, also known as the Houthis after their leader.In the aftermath of the strikes the Biden administrations came under criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. A bipartisan group of House representatives, comprising such strange bedfellows as Republican Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green and New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, argued that the US' "unauthorized strikes in Yemen" violate the Constitution and US statute. They called on Biden "to seek authorization from Congress before involving the US in another conflict in the Middle East," and warned the White House against provoking Iran and Iran-backed militia in the region which could swiftly spiral out of control and lead to a broader regional conflict.US legislators' concerns are justified as the US cannot afford to wage wars on multiple fronts, the academic pointed out."The United States cannot win another war," said Marandi. "I have no doubt that if the Republicans were in charge, they would be... Whoever is in the white House, the people around him would be saying these things in private, and the Democrats in public would be denouncing the president for holding back. But the truth is that the United States is not the United States of the past. They can launch an attack on Iran. But the price would be extremely high and the United States wouldn't win."Marandi questioned when the US had last won an overseas war."They are capable of ruining lives and murdering millions and they don't care. We see that in Gaza every day, but they simply don't have the power to win. And Iran is not Iraq. Iran is not Libya. Iran is not Yemen. Iran is not Vietnam," Marandi stressed. "Attacking Iran would be a catastrophic mistake for the United States, and something that I don't think those decision makers in Washington would ever seriously contemplate""The Americans may be foolish enough to do so, but if they do so, then I think you'll see the demise of the American empire take place much more rapidly than we're seeing right now," he concluded.

