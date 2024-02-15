https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/houthis-reportedly-ready-for-new-escalation-if-israel-continues-operation-in-gaza-1116794162.html

Houthis Reportedly 'Ready for New Escalation' If Israel Continues Operation in Gaza

Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, is ready for a new escalation in the Red Sea and is planning to keep attacking vessels if Israel continues its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the movement's senior political official, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, told ITV News on Thursday

The Houthis are mulling various options for possible escalation, he said. When asked whether the options included attacks against embassies and bases of the United Kingdom and the United States, Al-Bukhaiti told the broadcaster that "such operations are not on the table now," but the movement had "many options to escalate if there is American and British escalation that targets Yemeni civilians." This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

