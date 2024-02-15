https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/houthis-reportedly-ready-for-new-escalation-if-israel-continues-operation-in-gaza-1116794162.html
Houthis Reportedly 'Ready for New Escalation' If Israel Continues Operation in Gaza
Houthis Reportedly 'Ready for New Escalation' If Israel Continues Operation in Gaza
Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, is ready for a new escalation in the Red Sea and is planning to keep attacking vessels if Israel continues its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the movement's senior political official, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, told ITV News on Thursday
2024-02-15T07:12+0000
2024-02-15T07:12+0000
2024-02-15T07:12+0000
world
red sea crisis
middle east
yemen
israel
united kingdom (uk)
houthis
houthi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115639046_109:0:1297:668_1920x0_80_0_0_d2d260fe4081d300dad076b831788628.png
The Houthis are mulling various options for possible escalation, he said. When asked whether the options included attacks against embassies and bases of the United Kingdom and the United States, Al-Bukhaiti told the broadcaster that "such operations are not on the table now," but the movement had "many options to escalate if there is American and British escalation that targets Yemeni civilians." This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/houthis-say-all-warships-must-leave-red-sea-as-brit-ship-sent-off-for-refit-following-militia-1116697236.html
yemen
israel
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115639046_258:0:1149:668_1920x0_80_0_0_70b7a67bd48cefcbd1ddbc1ec3d7c938.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
Houthis Reportedly 'Ready for New Escalation' If Israel Continues Operation in Gaza
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, is ready for a new escalation in the Red Sea and is planning to keep attacking vessels if Israel continues its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the movement's senior political official, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, told ITV News on Thursday.