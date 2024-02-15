International
Houthis Reportedly 'Ready for New Escalation' If Israel Continues Operation in Gaza
Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, is ready for a new escalation in the Red Sea and is planning to keep attacking vessels if Israel continues its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the movement's senior political official, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, told ITV News on Thursday
The Houthis are mulling various options for possible escalation, he said. When asked whether the options included attacks against embassies and bases of the United Kingdom and the United States, Al-Bukhaiti told the broadcaster that "such operations are not on the table now," but the movement had "many options to escalate if there is American and British escalation that targets Yemeni civilians." This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
houthi attacks in the red sea, red sea attacks, what's happening in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, is ready for a new escalation in the Red Sea and is planning to keep attacking vessels if Israel continues its ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the movement's senior political official, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, told ITV News on Thursday.
The Houthis are mulling various options for possible escalation, he said. When asked whether the options included attacks against embassies and bases of the United Kingdom and the United States, Al-Bukhaiti told the broadcaster that "such operations are not on the table now," but the movement had "many options to escalate if there is American and British escalation that targets Yemeni civilians."
"If we had rockets and warplanes that could reach deep into the US and UK, of course, we would hit them without any hesitation, as long as they are attacking Yemen, this is a legitimate right for Yemen," he was quoted as saying by ITV News.
The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip.

This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.
