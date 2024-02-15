International
The Truth Shall Set You Free
The Truth Shall Set You Free
On Tuesday, former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski testified under oath in front of Congress that Hunter's father, President Joe Biden was, as most Americans already suspected, "the big guy" referred to in emails found on his infamous laptop that was abandoned in a Delaware repair shop years ago.
The 2017 email was discussing a business deal with a Chinese energy company and “remuneration packages.” In the email, another Hunter associate James Gillar wrote “10 held by H for the big guy?”Bobulinski confirmed on Tuesday that Gillar was referencing President Biden and also asserted that he met with the then-vice president days after that email was sent.Bobulinski also reiterated his claim that the President is lying to the American people when he says he never discussed overseas business dealings with his son.The testimony adds to an already bad month for the president. Last week, special counsel Robert Hur announced that he would not seek charges against Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents, but cited the 81-year-old’s poor memory as a major factor why. “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the report read, noting that he seemed to forget which years he served as Vice President.The report was embarrassing for the administration and has led to growing calls for Joe Biden to step aside. It did, however, help him get out of a legal jam and if the truth worked once, maybe it can help him – and his son – get out of this one.
The Truth Shall Set You Free

© Ted Rall
© Ted Rall
Ian DeMartino
On Tuesday, former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski testified under oath in front of Congress that Hunter’s father, President Joe Biden was, as most Americans already suspected, “the big guy” referred to in emails found on his infamous laptop that was abandoned in a Delaware repair shop years ago.
The 2017 email was discussing a business deal with a Chinese energy company and “remuneration packages.” In the email, another Hunter associate James Gillar wrote “10 held by H for the big guy?”
Bobulinski confirmed on Tuesday that Gillar was referencing President Biden and also asserted that he met with the then-vice president days after that email was sent.
Bobulinski also reiterated his claim that the President is lying to the American people when he says he never discussed overseas business dealings with his son.
“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Joe Biden said in 2019 while campaigning for President.
The testimony adds to an already bad month for the president. Last week, special counsel Robert Hur announced that he would not seek charges against Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents, but cited the 81-year-old’s poor memory as a major factor why. “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” the report read, noting that he seemed to forget which years he served as Vice President.
The report was embarrassing for the administration and has led to growing calls for Joe Biden to step aside. It did, however, help him get out of a legal jam and if the truth worked once, maybe it can help him – and his son – get out of this one.
