Ukrainian Missile Attack on Russia's Belgorod Damages Shopping Mall

Ukrainian Missile Attack on Russia's Belgorod Damages Shopping Mall

At least two people were killed during today's Ukrainian missile attack on Belgorod.

A shopping mall in the Russian city of Belgorod ended up being damaged as a result of a Ukrainian missile attack on Thursday, February 15.Ukrainian forces carried out this attack using the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems provided by the Czech Republic, Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement, adding that Russian air defense systems managed to intercept 14 rockets.

