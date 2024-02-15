https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/ukrainian-troops-reportedly-beginning-partial-withdrawal-from-avdeyevka-1116804994.html
Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Beginning Partial Withdrawal From Avdeyevka
Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Beginning Partial Withdrawal From Avdeyevka
Ukrainian forces have reportedly started withdrawing from the city of Avdeyevka as they otherwise risk being cut off by advancing Russian troops.
2024-02-15T17:45+0000
2024-02-15T17:45+0000
2024-02-15T19:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
avdeevka
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116804834_0:0:2882:1622_1920x0_80_0_0_389af0cc95c800deac735ee2b5f74bf4.jpg
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that a partial withdrawal from Avdeyevka has begun while Kiev regime troops believe that the city's liberation by the Russian forces is only a matter of time, The Washington Post has reported.According to the newspaper, one Ukrainian drone operator stationed in Avdeyevka said that Russian troops “are currently trying to exert pressure on the right flank" of the city's coke plant, "and they are succeeding."Earlier this week, Ukrainian military officials admitted that the Kiev regime's troops may soon lose control of the main supply line in the Avdeyevka sector.Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov* also admitted that Russian military made gains in the Avdeyevka sector.The city of Avdeyevka was seized by Kiev in 2014 during the onset of the Ukrainian conflict. Since, the city has been used by Ukrainian troops as a staging area for attacks against the Donetsk People's Republic, with the Ukrainian artillery deployed in Avdeyevka frequently shelling residential areas of nearby Donetsk.Over the course of the last few weeks, Russian forces pushed relentlessly toward Avdeyevka, seeking to drive troops from the city and thus prevent further terrorist attacks by Ukrainian forces against Russian cities.*Budanov is wanted in Russia on terrorism charges
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/no-one-left-to-have-children-ukraine-conscription-efforts-to-decimate-birth-rates-1116765450.html
ukraine
avdeevka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116804834_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bf61e042756779e8107486807763b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, avdeevka
Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Beginning Partial Withdrawal From Avdeyevka
17:45 GMT 15.02.2024 (Updated: 19:15 GMT 15.02.2024)
Ukrainian forces have reportedly started withdrawing from the city of Avdeyevka as they otherwise risk being cut off by advancing Russian troops.
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that a partial withdrawal from Avdeyevka
has begun while Kiev regime troops believe that the city's liberation by the Russian forces is only a matter of time, The Washington Post has reported.
According to the newspaper, one Ukrainian drone operator stationed in Avdeyevka said that Russian troops
“are currently trying to exert pressure on the right flank" of the city's coke plant, "and they are succeeding."
Earlier this week, Ukrainian military officials admitted that the Kiev regime's troops may soon lose control of the main supply line in the Avdeyevka sector.
Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov
* also admitted that Russian military made gains in the Avdeyevka sector.
The city of Avdeyevka was seized by Kiev in 2014 during the onset of the Ukrainian conflict. Since, the city has been used by Ukrainian troops as a staging area for attacks against the Donetsk People's Republic, with the Ukrainian artillery deployed in Avdeyevka frequently shelling residential areas of nearby Donetsk.
Over the course of the last few weeks, Russian forces pushed relentlessly toward Avdeyevka, seeking to drive troops from the city and thus prevent further terrorist attacks by Ukrainian forces against Russian cities.
*Budanov is wanted in Russia on terrorism charges