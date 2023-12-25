https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russia-charges-ukraines-intel-chief-with-104-acts-of-terrorism-1115803497.html

Russia Charges Ukraine's Intel Chief With 104 Acts of Terrorism

Russia Charges Ukraine's Intel Chief With 104 Acts of Terrorism

Russia’s Investigative Committee (IC) has in absentia charged Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, with 104 cases of terrorism carried out on Russian territory.

2023-12-25T14:03+0000

2023-12-25T14:03+0000

2023-12-25T14:03+0000

russia

ukraine

russia

russian federation

investigative committee

lefortovo district court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115261534_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f4f326b27127f1e48ba27e16241d175.jpg

"Budanov K. A. is charged with 104 offenses under Article 205.2. (Public Calls for Committing of Terrorist Activity or Public Justification of Terrorism),” a representative of the Basmanny District Court of the city of Moscow told Sputnik.When it comes to Budanov’s case, the court ruled for “two months of pretrial detention as a preventative measure.” The period will run from the moment of his extradition or detention on the territory of Russia.The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Budanov was the one behind the attack on the Crimean Bridge. On April 21, 2023, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow satisfied a petition from Russia’s IC to carry out an investigation and issued a warrant for his arrest in absentia.On October 3, the IC indicted Kyrylo Budanov, Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s Air Force commander, and Sergey Burdenyuk, commander of the 383rd Separate Regiment of Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. The three officials were found responsible for over 100 drone strikes targeted at the territory of the Russian Federation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/foreign-intelligence-backed-ukraine-on-path-of-terror--putin--1115700439.html

ukraine

russia

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

terrorism in russia, ukraine's terrorist attacks in russia, who blew up the crimean bridge, who's behind the attack on the crimean bridge, ukraine committing terrorism in russia, ukrainian officials charged with terrorism