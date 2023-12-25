https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russia-charges-ukraines-intel-chief-with-104-acts-of-terrorism-1115803497.html
Russia Charges Ukraine's Intel Chief With 104 Acts of Terrorism
Russia’s Investigative Committee (IC) has in absentia charged Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, with 104 cases of terrorism carried out on Russian territory.
"Budanov K. A. is charged with 104 offenses under Article 205.2. (Public Calls for Committing of Terrorist Activity or Public Justification of Terrorism),” a representative of the Basmanny District Court of the city of Moscow told Sputnik.When it comes to Budanov’s case, the court ruled for “two months of pretrial detention as a preventative measure.” The period will run from the moment of his extradition or detention on the territory of Russia.The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Budanov was the one behind the attack on the Crimean Bridge. On April 21, 2023, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow satisfied a petition from Russia’s IC to carry out an investigation and issued a warrant for his arrest in absentia.On October 3, the IC indicted Kyrylo Budanov, Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s Air Force commander, and Sergey Burdenyuk, commander of the 383rd Separate Regiment of Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. The three officials were found responsible for over 100 drone strikes targeted at the territory of the Russian Federation.
"Budanov K. A.
is charged with 104 offenses under Article 205.2. (Public Calls for Committing of Terrorist Activity or Public Justification of Terrorism),” a representative of the Basmanny District Court of the city of Moscow told Sputnik
.
When it comes to Budanov’s case, the court ruled for “two months of pretrial detention as a preventative measure.” The period will run from the moment of his extradition or detention on the territory of Russia.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Budanov was the one behind
the attack on the Crimean Bridge
. On April 21, 2023, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow satisfied a petition from Russia’s IC to carry out an investigation and issued a warrant for his arrest in absentia.
On October 3, the IC indicted Kyrylo Budanov
, Mykola Oleshchuk
, Ukraine’s Air Force commander, and Sergey Burdenyuk, commander of the 383rd Separate Regiment of Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. The three officials were found responsible for over 100 drone strikes
targeted at the territory of the Russian Federation.