International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/unrwa-says-israeli-army-destroyed-rehabilitation-center-for-visually-impaired-in-gaza-1116808084.html
UNRWA Says Israeli Army Destroyed Rehabilitation Center for Visually Impaired in Gaza
UNRWA Says Israeli Army Destroyed Rehabilitation Center for Visually Impaired in Gaza
UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said on Thursday that its rehabilitation center for the visually impaired in Gaza City had been completely destroyed by Israeli forces.
2024-02-15T21:17+0000
2024-02-15T21:17+0000
world
genocide
ethnic cleansing
gaza strip
israel
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116808309_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ea470b093ccdf11ef0bf541f795a1552.jpg
Earlier in the day, UNRWA said that the Israeli military carried out operations at the center from February 7 to 10, excavating its premises and setting fire to rooms. The post is accompanied by three photographs of destroyed and burned buildings. On February 10, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had discovered a Hamas tunnel under the main headquarters of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces also conducted raids on the building where they reportedly found weapons and ammunition. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 28,663 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/israel-rejects-hamas-ceasefire-offer-calls-movements-demands-delusional-1116787485.html
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116808309_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f2cf5526d83e7b509daf8cfa84be424c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths

UNRWA Says Israeli Army Destroyed Rehabilitation Center for Visually Impaired in Gaza

21:17 GMT 15.02.2024
© AP Photo / Mohammed HajjarPalestinians walk past the building destroyed in the Israeli Bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Gaza City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024
Palestinians walk past the building destroyed in the Israeli Bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Gaza City on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
© AP Photo / Mohammed Hajjar
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said on Thursday that its rehabilitation center for the visually impaired in Gaza City had been completely destroyed by Israeli forces.
Earlier in the day, UNRWA said that the Israeli military carried out operations at the center from February 7 to 10, excavating its premises and setting fire to rooms.
"Nothing remains of UNRWA's Rehabilitation Centre for Visually Impaired. This centre was available to all visually impaired children across the Gaza Strip & provided braille machines, canes, visual aids + access to recreational activities including arts, sports & music," the organization wrote on X.
The post is accompanied by three photographs of destroyed and burned buildings.
On February 10, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had discovered a Hamas tunnel under the main headquarters of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces also conducted raids on the building where they reportedly found weapons and ammunition.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 28,663 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
Analysis
Israel Rejects Hamas Ceasefire Offer, Calls Movement's Demands ‘Delusional’
00:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала