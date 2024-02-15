https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/unrwa-says-israeli-army-destroyed-rehabilitation-center-for-visually-impaired-in-gaza-1116808084.html

UNRWA Says Israeli Army Destroyed Rehabilitation Center for Visually Impaired in Gaza

UNRWA Says Israeli Army Destroyed Rehabilitation Center for Visually Impaired in Gaza

UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said on Thursday that its rehabilitation center for the visually impaired in Gaza City had been completely destroyed by Israeli forces.

Earlier in the day, UNRWA said that the Israeli military carried out operations at the center from February 7 to 10, excavating its premises and setting fire to rooms. The post is accompanied by three photographs of destroyed and burned buildings. On February 10, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had discovered a Hamas tunnel under the main headquarters of UNRWA in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces also conducted raids on the building where they reportedly found weapons and ammunition. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 28,663 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

