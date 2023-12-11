https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/some-85-of-population-now-internally-displaced-in-gaza-strip---unrwa-1115520815.html
Some 85% of Population Now Internally Displaced in Gaza Strip - UNRWA
Some 85% of Population Now Internally Displaced in Gaza Strip - UNRWA
About 1.9 million people have been forced to leave their homes in the Gaza Strip, amounting to approximately 85% of the enclave's population, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.
2023-12-11T12:55+0000
2023-12-11T12:55+0000
2023-12-11T12:55+0000
world
middle east
israel
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115323909_0:234:3072:1962_1920x0_80_0_0_9c35a81fef09e63b59c046413e5e6ccc.jpg
"As of 10 December, according to UNRWA, almost 1.9 million people in Gaza, or nearly 85 per cent of the population, were estimated to be internally displaced," UNRWA said in a report on Sunday. The enclave saw a significant increase in some communicable diseases due to the difficult conditions at UNRWA shelters, according to the report. "Due to the overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions at UNRWA shelters in the south, there have been significant increases in some communicable diseases and conditions such as diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, skin infections and hygiene-related conditions like lice," the report read. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Thousands of people have reportedly been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1. Hamas is still holding over 100 people hostage. Israel moved its ground operation into the southern Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/israel-keeping-doctors-in-gaza-strip-locked-up---gaza-medic-voices-1115516409.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/children-in-gaza-undergo-amputation-without-anesthesia---save-the-children-1115515905.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115323909_285:0:3016:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7ad8ada4deb2ede83e1be44dde5191e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
people gaza displaced, how much palestine displace, gaza displace, gaza homeless, gaza population horrors, gaza people abduct
people gaza displaced, how much palestine displace, gaza displace, gaza homeless, gaza population horrors, gaza people abduct
Some 85% of Population Now Internally Displaced in Gaza Strip - UNRWA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -About 1.9 million people have been forced to leave their homes in the Gaza Strip, amounting to approximately 85% of the enclave's population, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.
"As of 10 December, according to UNRWA, almost 1.9 million people in Gaza, or nearly 85 per cent of the population, were estimated to be internally displaced," UNRWA said in a report on Sunday.
The enclave saw a significant increase in some communicable diseases due to the difficult conditions at UNRWA shelters, according to the report.
"Due to the overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions at UNRWA shelters in the south, there have been significant increases in some communicable diseases and conditions such as diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, skin infections and hygiene-related conditions like lice," the report read.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas
fighters and rescuing the hostages. Thousands of people have reportedly been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1. Hamas is still holding over 100 people hostage. Israel moved its ground operation into the southern Gaza Strip.