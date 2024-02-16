https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/biden-says-no-evidence-russia-decided-to-go-forward-on-anti-satellite-capability-in-space-1116829992.html
Biden: No Nuclear Threat to Americans From Russia’s Anti-Satellite Capability
Biden: No Nuclear Threat to Americans From Russia’s Anti-Satellite Capability
US President Joe Biden said Friday that he has seen no evidence that Russia has decided to move forward with doing anything in space amid reports Russia is considering placing some anti-satellite capability into orbit
2024-02-16T18:11+0000
2024-02-16T18:11+0000
2024-02-16T18:54+0000
americas
joe biden
dmitry peskov
john kirby
russia
washington
moscow
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114341389_0:0:3004:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_abd1e6e75e47287867b0061bf98dd541.jpg
“There is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing at the moment,” Biden told reporters. Kirby added that while Russia's development of this particular capability is concerning, it does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety. Earlier today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington had not yet contacted Moscow about proposals for joint work on anti-satellite weapons, but Russia is ready to work if such initiatives come up. Peskov noted that so far there have been no such requests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-militarizes-space-while-using-russia-threat-as-smokescreen-1116805840.html
americas
russia
washington
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114341389_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38991c7977fcdfde7ea54ded814ff9b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden, russian anti-satellite capability, russian space missiles
biden, russian anti-satellite capability, russian space missiles
Biden: No Nuclear Threat to Americans From Russia’s Anti-Satellite Capability
18:11 GMT 16.02.2024 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 16.02.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Russian anti-satellite technology does not pose any nuclear threat to Americans or anyone else in the world, US President Joe Biden said on Friday.
“There is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing at the moment,” Biden told reporters.
“Anything that they [Russians] are doing and or they will do relates to satellites in space and damaging those satellites, potentially,” he added.
On Thursday, US Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the White House confirmed that the national security threat stems from Russia's ongoing development of anti-satellite capabilities. Later, US President Joe Biden instructed his team to initiate direct diplomatic contacts with Russia in connection with the "security threat" related to Russia.
Kirby added that while Russia's development of this particular capability is concerning, it does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety
.
Earlier today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington had not yet contacted Moscow about proposals for joint work on anti-satellite weapons
, but Russia is ready to work if such initiatives come up.
"If there are any initiatives from the US side," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about Russia's readiness for contacts on the issue.
Peskov noted that so far there have been no such requests.