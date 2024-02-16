https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/biden-says-no-evidence-russia-decided-to-go-forward-on-anti-satellite-capability-in-space-1116829992.html

Biden: No Nuclear Threat to Americans From Russia’s Anti-Satellite Capability

US President Joe Biden said Friday that he has seen no evidence that Russia has decided to move forward with doing anything in space amid reports Russia is considering placing some anti-satellite capability into orbit

“There is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing at the moment,” Biden told reporters. Kirby added that while Russia's development of this particular capability is concerning, it does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety. Earlier today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington had not yet contacted Moscow about proposals for joint work on anti-satellite weapons, but Russia is ready to work if such initiatives come up. Peskov noted that so far there have been no such requests.

