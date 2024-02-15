https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/biden-orders-diplomatic-engagement-with-russia-on-national-security-threat---kirby-1116807338.html
Biden Orders Diplomatic Engagement with Russia on National Security Threat - Kirby
Biden Orders Diplomatic Engagement with Russia on National Security Threat - Kirby
US President Joe Biden has instructed his team to initiate direct diplomatic contacts with Russia in connection with a "national security threat" related to Russia's ongoing development of anti-satellite capabilities, Strategic Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Thursday.
"He [Biden] has directed a series of initial actions including additional briefings to congressional leaders, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, with our allies and our partners as well, and with other countries," Kirby said during a press briefing.Kirby said that while Russia's development of this particular capability is concerning, it does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety. "Our general knowledge of Russian pursuit of this kind of capability, goes back many months, if not a few years," he added.The US is in the process of contacting Russia and consulting with its allies regarding the "threat" to national security, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said during a press briefing.Commenting on an alleged Russian-related "security threat" to the US, the Kremlin said Thursday that the White House is trying to get Congress pass a bill on new assistance to Kiev by hook or crook.
Biden Orders Diplomatic Engagement with Russia on National Security Threat - Kirby
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has instructed his team to initiate direct diplomatic contacts with Russia in connection with a "national security threat" related to Russia's ongoing development of anti-satellite capabilities, Strategic Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Thursday.
"He [Biden] has directed a series of initial actions including additional briefings to congressional leaders, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, with our allies and our partners as well, and with other countries," Kirby said during a press briefing.
Kirby said that while Russia's development of this particular capability is concerning, it does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety. "Our general knowledge of Russian pursuit of this kind of capability, goes back many months, if not a few years," he added.
The US is in the process of contacting Russia and consulting with its allies regarding the “threat”
to national security, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said during a press briefing.
“We are in the process of consulting with allies and partners, we are in a process of engaging with Russia about this,” Kirby said. “We plan to engage directly with the Russians about this as well as our allies and partners.”
Commenting on an alleged Russian-related "security threat" to the US, the Kremlin said Thursday that the White House is trying to get Congress pass a bill on new assistance to Kiev by hook or crook.