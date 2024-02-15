https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/biden-orders-diplomatic-engagement-with-russia-on-national-security-threat---kirby-1116807338.html

Biden Orders Diplomatic Engagement with Russia on National Security Threat - Kirby

Biden Orders Diplomatic Engagement with Russia on National Security Threat - Kirby

US President Joe Biden has instructed his team to initiate direct diplomatic contacts with Russia in connection with a "national security threat" related to Russia's ongoing development of anti-satellite capabilities, Strategic Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Thursday.

2024-02-15T20:39+0000

2024-02-15T20:39+0000

2024-02-15T20:39+0000

john kirby

joe biden

americas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116626934_0:260:3072:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_cf917494d9432d56345b4387119fb67c.jpg

"He [Biden] has directed a series of initial actions including additional briefings to congressional leaders, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, with our allies and our partners as well, and with other countries," Kirby said during a press briefing.Kirby said that while Russia's development of this particular capability is concerning, it does not pose an immediate threat to anyone's safety. "Our general knowledge of Russian pursuit of this kind of capability, goes back many months, if not a few years," he added.The US is in the process of contacting Russia and consulting with its allies regarding the “threat” to national security, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said during a press briefing.Commenting on an alleged Russian-related "security threat" to the US, the Kremlin said Thursday that the White House is trying to get Congress pass a bill on new assistance to Kiev by hook or crook.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-militarizes-space-while-using-russia-threat-as-smokescreen-1116805840.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, john kirby, russian threat, russia gate, russian gate, witch hunt, supplemental bill, ukraine aid, russia-related threat, security threat, russia threatens us