Number of People Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Up to 19
The number of people injured in the shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod the day before has risen to 19, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems destroyed 14 shells of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the Belgorod Region fired by Ukraine. Gladkov later said that five people, including a child, had been killed, while 18 had been injured in the attack.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in the shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod the day before has risen to 19, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems destroyed 14 shells of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the Belgorod Region
fired by Ukraine. Gladkov later said that five people, including a child, had been killed, while 18 had been injured in the attack.
"Last night, one of the residents of Belgorod city, who was wounded, went to the city hospital No. 2 on his own. As a result, the number of those injured has risen to 19. Yesterday, we sent four people (two adults and two children) by train to Moscow. In a couple of hours, they will have already arrived in Moscow, they are being awaited in healthcare institutions of the Russian Federation, where they will be given maximum medical assistance," Gladkov said on Telegram.
The governor also said five people have already been discharged from hospitals after receiving medical assistance. Out of ten people still remaining in hospitals, two are in serious condition in intensive care, and the vital signs of eight people are stable and within normal limits, Gladkov added.
"I am sure that our doctors will do everything to make sure that everyone who was injured is at home as soon as possible," he said.
He added that a total of 57 vehicles had been damaged in the shelling.