International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/number-of-people-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-belgorod-up-to-19-1116813252.html
Number of People Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Up to 19
Number of People Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Up to 19
The number of people injured in the shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod the day before has risen to 19, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.
2024-02-16T04:16+0000
2024-02-16T04:19+0000
russia
russia
belgorod
belgorod region
russian defense ministry
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
alexander gladkov
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115900378_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_607765f8609e81cc83182a1a441c8924.jpg
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems destroyed 14 shells of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the Belgorod Region fired by Ukraine. Gladkov later said that five people, including a child, had been killed, while 18 had been injured in the attack. The governor also said five people have already been discharged from hospitals after receiving medical assistance. Out of ten people still remaining in hospitals, two are in serious condition in intensive care, and the vital signs of eight people are stable and within normal limits, Gladkov added. He added that a total of 57 vehicles had been damaged in the shelling.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/woman-killed-in-russias-belgorod-region-after-ukrainian-drone-attack---governor-1116389146.html
russia
belgorod
belgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115900378_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29718a05ad652c68325331ea833d70bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's belgorod, vyacheslav gladkov, ukrainian shelling
russia's belgorod, vyacheslav gladkov, ukrainian shelling

Number of People Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Up to 19

04:16 GMT 16.02.2024 (Updated: 04:19 GMT 16.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Anton Vergun / Go to the mediabankAftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod city center
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod city center - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Vergun
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in the shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod the day before has risen to 19, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.
On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems destroyed 14 shells of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the Belgorod Region fired by Ukraine. Gladkov later said that five people, including a child, had been killed, while 18 had been injured in the attack.

"Last night, one of the residents of Belgorod city, who was wounded, went to the city hospital No. 2 on his own. As a result, the number of those injured has risen to 19. Yesterday, we sent four people (two adults and two children) by train to Moscow. In a couple of hours, they will have already arrived in Moscow, they are being awaited in healthcare institutions of the Russian Federation, where they will be given maximum medical assistance," Gladkov said on Telegram.

The governor also said five people have already been discharged from hospitals after receiving medical assistance. Out of ten people still remaining in hospitals, two are in serious condition in intensive care, and the vital signs of eight people are stable and within normal limits, Gladkov added.
Belgorod resident stands near makeshift memorial to civilians killed in Saturday's Ukrainian missile and MLRS attack on the southwestern Russian city of 340,000. December 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2024
Russia
Woman Killed in Russia’s Belgorod Region After Ukrainian Drone Attack - Governor
25 January, 19:02 GMT
"I am sure that our doctors will do everything to make sure that everyone who was injured is at home as soon as possible," he said.
He added that a total of 57 vehicles had been damaged in the shelling.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала