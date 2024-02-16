https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/number-of-people-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-belgorod-up-to-19-1116813252.html

Number of People Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Up to 19

Number of People Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Up to 19

The number of people injured in the shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod the day before has risen to 19, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

2024-02-16T04:16+0000

2024-02-16T04:16+0000

2024-02-16T04:19+0000

russia

russia

belgorod

belgorod region

russian defense ministry

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

alexander gladkov

ukrainian attacks on belgorod region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115900378_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_607765f8609e81cc83182a1a441c8924.jpg

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems destroyed 14 shells of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over the Belgorod Region fired by Ukraine. Gladkov later said that five people, including a child, had been killed, while 18 had been injured in the attack. The governor also said five people have already been discharged from hospitals after receiving medical assistance. Out of ten people still remaining in hospitals, two are in serious condition in intensive care, and the vital signs of eight people are stable and within normal limits, Gladkov added. He added that a total of 57 vehicles had been damaged in the shelling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/woman-killed-in-russias-belgorod-region-after-ukrainian-drone-attack---governor-1116389146.html

russia

belgorod

belgorod region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's belgorod, vyacheslav gladkov, ukrainian shelling