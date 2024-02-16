https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/russia-china-relations-in-wto-are-at-high-level---permanent-representative-1116813940.html
Russia-China Relations in WTO Are at High Level, Permanent Representative Says
Relations and cooperation between the Russian and Chinese delegations to the World Trade Organization (WTO) are at a high level, Li Chenggang, China's ambassador to the organization in Geneva, told Sputnik.
Earlier, the Kremlin said Russia-China trade topped the $200 billion mark ahead of the target date to reach a record $227.7 billion. Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department Ivan Zhelokhovtsev earlier told Sputnik that Moscow expects higher levels of trade with China in 2024. He said that in 2023, Russia became the leader in terms of the growth rate of trade turnover among China's partners; China's trade dynamics with the United States and Japan dropped.
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Relations and cooperation between the Russian and Chinese delegations to the World Trade Organization (WTO) are at a high level, Li Chenggang, China's ambassador to the organization in Geneva, told Sputnik.
Earlier, the Kremlin said Russia-China trade
topped the $200 billion mark ahead of the target date to reach a record $227.7 billion.
Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department Ivan Zhelokhovtsev earlier told Sputnik that Moscow expects higher levels of trade with China in 2024. He said that in 2023, Russia became the leader in terms of the growth rate of trade turnover among China's partners; China's trade dynamics with the United States and Japan dropped.