Russian Paratroopers Honing Their Skills in Special Op Zone
Russian Paratroopers Honing Their Skills in Special Op Zone
There were over 600,000 Russian troops serving in the special operation zone along the entire line of combat contact, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference last December. Among those on duty, a great number serve in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)
Russian soldiers there are undergoing additional combat training, based on the latest experience on the ground, getting acquainted with advanced equipment supplied by the Russian Ministry of Defense and honing their skills.One key piece of Russia's new equipment is the upgraded Strela-10 highly mobile, short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. It is visually aimed and but uses infrared homing. The system is mainly intended for use against low-flying enemy targets like military helicopters.Check out Sputnik’s gallery with these exclusive photos to learn more about the soldiers currently serving in the LPR!
Russian Paratroopers Honing Their Skills in Special Op Zone

15:12 GMT 16.02.2024
There were over 600,000 Russian troops serving in the special operation zone along the entire line of combat contact, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference last December. Among those on duty, a great number serve in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
Russian soldiers there are undergoing additional combat training, based on the latest experience on the ground, getting acquainted with advanced equipment supplied by the Russian Ministry of Defense and honing their skills.
One key piece of Russia's new equipment is the upgraded Strela-10 highly mobile, short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. It is visually aimed and but uses infrared homing. The system is mainly intended for use against low-flying enemy targets like military helicopters.
Check out Sputnik's gallery with these exclusive photos to learn more about the soldiers currently serving in the LPR!
A Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system getting set up prior to a combat mission in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)

A Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system getting set up prior to a combat mission in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)

A serviceman from an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Ivanovo Airborne Forces with a Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile (SAM) at a combat post in Lugansk.

A serviceman from an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Ivanovo Airborne Forces with a Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile (SAM) at a combat post in Lugansk.

Russian paratroopers getting ready for a combat mission in special operation zone.

Russian paratroopers getting ready for a combat mission in special operation zone.

A serviceman from an anti-aircraft missile unit sitting inside a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.
Soldiers from an anti-aircraft missile unit inspect the equipment before going on duty in the Lugansk region.

Soldiers from an anti-aircraft missile unit inspect the equipment before going on duty in the Lugansk region.

Russia's Airborne Forces serviceman setting up a combat kit of the Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.
Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system on active duty near Lugansk.

Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system on active duty near Lugansk.

A serviceman from an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Ivanovo Airborne Forces with a Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile (SAM) in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

A serviceman from an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Ivanovo Airborne Forces with a Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile (SAM) in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

