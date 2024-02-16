https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/russian-paratroopers-honing-their-skills-in-special-op-zone-1116796295.html

Russian Paratroopers Honing Their Skills in Special Op Zone

There were over 600,000 Russian troops serving in the special operation zone along the entire line of combat contact, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference last December. Among those on duty, a great number serve in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)

Russian soldiers there are undergoing additional combat training, based on the latest experience on the ground, getting acquainted with advanced equipment supplied by the Russian Ministry of Defense and honing their skills.One key piece of Russia's new equipment is the upgraded Strela-10 highly mobile, short-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system. It is visually aimed and but uses infrared homing. The system is mainly intended for use against low-flying enemy targets like military helicopters.Check out Sputnik’s gallery with these exclusive photos to learn more about the soldiers currently serving in the LPR!

