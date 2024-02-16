https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/ukraine-germany-sign-agreement-on-security-guarantees---reports-1116821968.html

Ukraine, Germany Sign Agreement on Security Guarantees - Reports

Ukraine and Germany on Friday signed an agreement on security guarantees, Ukraine’s European Pravda online newspaper reported, citing Serhiy Nikiforov, a spokesman of President Volodymyr Zelensky

According to the newspaper, Ukraine and Germany signed the agreement during Zelensky’s visit to Berlin.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is regularly lambasted by opposition for neglecting interested of national economy while bandwagoning US foreign policy, especially in case of Ukraine. Earlier In January German business executives declared a “crisis of confidence” in acting government, adding that it was “failing on all fronts.”Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined that the “collective West” is solely responsible for the Ukrainian crisis since the violent coup in Ukraine was staged by the US in order to disrupt relations between Moscow and Kiev. Besides, the US deliberately dragged Europe into the conflict in order to disrupt ties between Russian and the EU.

