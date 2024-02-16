https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/ukraine-loses-over-1820-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week---russian-mod-1116823184.html

Ukraine Loses Over 1,820 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - Russian MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 1,820 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2024-02-16T12:31+0000

2024-02-16T12:31+0000

2024-02-16T12:31+0000

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 46 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 18 attacks in the Kupyansk area, and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost more than 1,585 soldiers in the Krasny Liman area, up to 1,060 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, over 775 soldiers in the Kupyansk area, more than 310 soldier in the Kherson direction, the ministry added.

