International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/ukraine-loses-over-1820-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week---russian-mod-1116823184.html
Ukraine Loses Over 1,820 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - Russian MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 1,820 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - Russian MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 1,820 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2024-02-16T12:31+0000
2024-02-16T12:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
kherson
ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116310588_0:109:3253:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_846c71bbd3fa9b76b7ee35f10b7ad51f.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 46 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 18 attacks in the Kupyansk area, and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction. Ukraine has also lost more than 1,585 soldiers in the Krasny Liman area, up to 1,060 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, over 775 soldiers in the Kupyansk area, more than 310 soldier in the Kherson direction, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/ukraine-loses-up-to-360-soldiers-near-donetsk-direction---mod-1116781844.html
donetsk
kherson
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/16/1116310588_262:0:2993:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e38017a356435e5103608a59489b402.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, donetsk direction
ukraine loses, russian defense ministry, donetsk direction

Ukraine Loses Over 1,820 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - Russian MoD

12:31 GMT 16.02.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabank Russian servicemen are seen during drills. File photo
 Russian servicemen are seen during drills. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,820 soldiers both killed and injured in the Donetsk area over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 46 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, 18 attacks in the Kupyansk area, and three attacks in the South Donetsk direction.

"The total enemy losses in this [Donetsk] area amounted to more than 1,820 military personnel, 11 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 84 vehicles, as well as 25 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 360 Soldiers Near Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD
14 February, 15:06 GMT
Ukraine has also lost more than 1,585 soldiers in the Krasny Liman area, up to 1,060 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, over 775 soldiers in the Kupyansk area, more than 310 soldier in the Kherson direction, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала