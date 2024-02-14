https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/ukraine-loses-up-to-360-soldiers-near-donetsk-direction---mod-1116781844.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 360 Soldiers Near Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 360 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday

Russia repelled six Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Ivanovskoye, Klescheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy has lost up to 360 soldiers killed and wounded, six tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, 20 vehicles, the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, three US-made M777 artillery systems, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-30 guns, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, two control points for drones and four ammunition depots, the MoD said. Ukraine has lost about 450 soldiers in the Kupyansk and the Krasny Liman areas, and some 160 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the MoD added.

