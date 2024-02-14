Ukraine Loses Up to 360 Soldiers Near Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD
15:06 GMT 14.02.2024 (Updated: 15:09 GMT 14.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 360 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
Russia repelled six Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Ivanovskoye, Klescheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka in the Donetsk Region.
The enemy has lost up to 360 soldiers killed and wounded, six tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, 20 vehicles, the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, three US-made M777 artillery systems, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-30 guns, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, two control points for drones and four ammunition depots, the MoD said.
❗️Ukrainian troops lose up to 1,010 soldiers killed and wounded in all directions per day, according to a report of the Russian Ministry of Defense.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 14, 2024
🇷🇺🪖 Other statements from the Russian Defense Ministry briefing on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine:…
Ukraine has lost about 450 soldiers in the Kupyansk and the Krasny Liman areas, and some 160 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the MoD added.