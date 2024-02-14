International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/ukraine-loses-up-to-360-soldiers-near-donetsk-direction---mod-1116781844.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 360 Soldiers Near Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 360 Soldiers Near Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 360 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday
2024-02-14T15:06+0000
2024-02-14T15:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
russia
russian ministry of defense
d-30
donetsk region
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115404708_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_ac963ec841a276a3601a27ab186d593c.jpg
Russia repelled six Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Ivanovskoye, Klescheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy has lost up to 360 soldiers killed and wounded, six tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, 20 vehicles, the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, three US-made M777 artillery systems, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-30 guns, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, two control points for drones and four ammunition depots, the MoD said. Ukraine has lost about 450 soldiers in the Kupyansk and the Krasny Liman areas, and some 160 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the MoD added.
ukraine
donetsk
russia
donetsk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/05/1115404708_324:0:3055:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fc2ffcc17c08fd37fb0f77ca23067c65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

Ukraine Loses Up to 360 Soldiers Near Donetsk Direction - Russian MoD

15:06 GMT 14.02.2024 (Updated: 15:09 GMT 14.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 360 soldiers in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
Russia repelled six Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Ivanovskoye, Klescheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka in the Donetsk Region.
The enemy has lost up to 360 soldiers killed and wounded, six tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, 20 vehicles, the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, three US-made M777 artillery systems, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-30 guns, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, two control points for drones and four ammunition depots, the MoD said.
Ukraine has lost about 450 soldiers in the Kupyansk and the Krasny Liman areas, and some 160 soldiers south of Donetsk in the past day, the MoD added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала