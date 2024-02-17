https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/iran-showcases-advanced-homegrown-air-defense-systems-1116842683.html
Iran Showcases Advanced Homegrown Air Defense Systems
Tehran's quest for self-sufficiency in modern indigenous military equipment has led to the development of new air defense weapon systems capable of intercepting multiple aerial targets within a range of less than 100 kilometers.
2024-02-17T15:07+0000
2024-02-17T15:07+0000
2024-02-17T15:07+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116260948_41:0:2880:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2efe3deb6b7ad0e3cd9d933d947e66.jpg
Iran has presented its latest advancements in anti-ballistic missile (ABM) and low-altitude air defense (LAAD) systems at an event in TehranThe event was attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, Iran's Press TV reported.Among the new systems was the country's homegrown Arman (Aspiration), also known as Tactical Sayyad (Hunter) ABM defense system. It can track and detect 24 targets at roughly 180 kilometers (111 miles) and engage multiple targets at once within a range of about 120 kilometers (74.5 miles).The Arman system has short-range self-defense features compared to models like the Khordad-3 and Khordad-15 systems.Also unveiled during the event was the Azarakhsh (Thunderbolt) low-altitude air defense system. It is designed to deliver close-range and ground-to-air firepower to protect frontline combat zones, mobile forces, key sites and critical infrastructure and specialized or autonomous operations.Last December, Iran unveiled an advanced, locally-built naval remotely-operated vehicle (ROV). The submersible drone is built for minesweeping missions, and can function continuously for 24 hours underwater, reaching depths of 200 meters. The new system is set to be a pivotal asset for the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy as an addition to its HR-53 electromagnetic signal-generating mine-sweeping helicopters and manned minesweepers such as the Shahin.The Islamic Republic's military-industrial complex has evolved over the past four decades after it weaned itself off Western arms supplies, joining the club of a few regional military powers capable of designing, developing, and producing homegrown military hardware to deter its well-funded adversaries.
iran defense ministry, anti-ballistic missile, low-altitude air defense, brigadier general mohammad-reza ashtiani, arman, tactical sayyad, khordad-3, khordad-15, azarakhsh, hr-53 electromagnetic signal-generating mine-sweeping choppers, islamic republic of iran navy.
Tehran's quest for self-sufficiency in modern indigenous military equipment has led to the development of new air defense weapon systems capable of intercepting multiple aerial targets within a range of less than 100 kilometers.
Iran has presented its latest advancements
in anti-ballistic missile (ABM) and low-altitude air defense (LAAD) systems at an event in Tehran
The event was attended by Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, Iran's Press TV reported.
Among the new systems was the country's homegrown Arman (Aspiration), also known as Tactical Sayyad (Hunter) ABM defense system. It can track and detect 24 targets at roughly 180 kilometers (111 miles) and engage multiple targets at once within a range of about 120 kilometers (74.5 miles).
The Arman system has short-range self-defense features compared to models like the Khordad-3 and Khordad-15 systems.
The new ABM has a self-defense system in one of its missile turrets, optimizing its capability to engage threats at low altitudes. This advanced air defense weapon offers enhanced mobility, featuring radars and missile launchers on a single mobile platform.
Also unveiled during the event was the Azarakhsh (Thunderbolt) low-altitude air defense system. It is designed to deliver close-range and ground-to-air firepower to protect frontline combat zones, mobile forces, key sites and critical infrastructure and specialized or autonomous operations.
Last December, Iran unveiled an advanced, locally-built naval remotely-operated vehicle (ROV)
. The submersible drone is built for minesweeping missions, and can function continuously for 24 hours underwater, reaching depths of 200 meters. The new system is set to be a pivotal asset for the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy as an addition to its HR-53 electromagnetic signal-generating mine-sweeping helicopters and manned minesweepers such as the Shahin.
The Islamic Republic's military-industrial complex has evolved over the past four decades after it weaned itself off Western arms supplies, joining the club of a few regional military powers capable of designing, developing, and producing homegrown military hardware to deter its well-funded adversaries.