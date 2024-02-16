https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/iran-saudi-arabia-inch-closer-to-military-cooperation-as-us-loses-grip-in-mideast---analyst-1116815201.html

Iran, Saudi Arabia Inch Closer to Military Cooperation as US Loses Grip in Mideast - Analyst

Iran and Saudi Arabia could forge some sort of agreements, if not specifically military ones, then political ones related also to security and defense aspects, Mehmet Rakipoglu told Sputnik.

Iran and Saudi Arabia could forge some sort of agreements, if not specifically military ones, then political ones related also to security and defense aspects, Mehmet Rakipoglu, a researcher on international affairs at Dimensions for Strategic Studies, a think tank based in the London, told Sputnik.“While there is currently no military cooperation between both countries,” he underscored, there could be “limited collaboration” linked to Yemen, as Saudi Arabia seeks a way out of its involvement in the civil war in that nation.Furthermore, if Saudi Arabia decided to “be part of a solution” in the Palestine -Israel conflict, Riyadh could “offer a new political form” to efforts to avoid a greater spillover of the violence.As part of the drive towards the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, launched last year, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said on Tuesday that his country was ready to expand security and defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Ashtiani spoke during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Tehran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, where he specified some of the areas in which the armed forces of the two countries could cooperate, including aspects such as the military, intelligence, and technology. He also voiced confidence that such cooperation would benefit both countries, while also boosting security and stability in the region.Ashtiani emphasized Iran's readiness for defense and security talks with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries in the region, while also urging Muslim states to adopt a more coordinated stance towards Israel amid its war on Hamas in Gaza. For his part, the Saudi envoy emphasized the need to promote bilateral cooperation in different fields, including defense.As for the situation in Gaza, Saudi Arabia would restore diplomatic relations with Israel only if a Palestinian state is recognized within its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and the conflict in the Gaza Strip is ended, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in February."The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the U.S. administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a statement.Military cooperation is critical for both countries, Mehmet Rakipoglu pointed out, adding that during the period before the normalization process started between Iran and Saudi Arabia, their problems were more related to security, especially for Riyadh.On March 10, 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced that they had agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties after years of tensions. The two Middle Eastern powers signaled their intent to reopen their respective embassies and re-implement a 22-year-old security pact under which Tehran and Riyadh agreed to cooperate on issues related to terrorism, drug smuggling, and money laundering.“I don't think that there is going to be a big or huge, concrete military cooperation between both countries because Iranian-backed militias are still active in Yemen, in Syria, in Iraq, and also even in Gulf countries, in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, East part of Saudi Arabia,” said Mehmet Rakipoglu. But the recent statements show that there is a willingness to negotiate and collaborate.As American influence in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world is waning, “Of course the US was bothered and was angry because the normalization process was held in China. So, it was obvious that the United States was not happy with that,” said Mehmet Rakipoglu. He pointed out that "if there is no tension and no conflict between Saudis and Iranians, there is no need for US to support Gulf countries."

