Ukrainian Forces Chaotically Fleeing From Avdeyevka - DPR Official

The Ukrainian armed forces are chaotically leaving their positions in Avdeyevka, abandoning the wounded, it is a flight, advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin told Sputnik.

Ukrainian troops are chaotically leaving their positions in Avdeyevka, abandoning the wounded - it is a flight, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Yan Gagin told Sputnik.On Friday night, Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw Ukrainian units from Avdeyevka and the transition to defense. The Ukrainian Armed Forces said earlier that the situation for Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka area is critical, worse than in Artemovsk (Bakhmut), which Kiev lost in May 2023.Gagin stressed that it is premature to talk about Avdeyevka coming under Russian control, as it is necessary to wait for an official report from the Russian Defense Ministry.Avdeyevka is a northern suburb of the city of Donetsk and served as a powerful fortified area for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

