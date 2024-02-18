https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/everything-happening-in-ukrainian-direction-matter-of-life-death-for-russia---putin-1116854990.html
Everything Happening in Ukrainian Direction Matter of Life, Death for Russia - Putin
Everything that is happening in the Ukrainian direction is a matter of life and death for Russia, it is the fate of the country, whereas for the West it is only a matter of their tactical position, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"I think that for ourselves, and even more so for listeners and viewers abroad, it is important to understand the course of our thoughts, to understand our condition, to understand how sensitive and important this is for our country — everything that is happening in the Ukrainian direction. For them [the West], this is an improvement in their tactical position. While for us it is fate, it is a matter of life and death," Putin said, commenting on the historical part of his recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.Last week, Putin sat down for an interview with Carlson, discussing the Ukraine conflict, the Nord Stream sabotage, Russia-NATO relations, artificial intelligence, and other topics.The interview has attracted huge interest around the world. The video has been viewed 202 million times on X. On YouTube, the video has been viewed over 17.4 million times.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Everything that is happening in the Ukrainian direction is a matter of life and death for Russia, it is the fate of the country, whereas for the West it is only a matter of their tactical position, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"I think that for ourselves, and even more so for listeners and viewers abroad, it is important to understand the course of our thoughts, to understand our condition, to understand how sensitive and important this is for our country — everything that is happening in the Ukrainian direction. For them [the West], this is an improvement in their tactical position. While for us it is fate, it is a matter of life and death," Putin said, commenting on the historical part of his recent interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson
Last week, Putin sat down for an interview with Carlson, discussing the Ukraine conflict, the Nord Stream sabotage, Russia-NATO relations, artificial intelligence, and other topics.
The interview has attracted huge interest
around the world. The video has been viewed 202 million times on X. On YouTube, the video has been viewed over 17.4 million times.