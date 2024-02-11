https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/carlsons-interview-putin-and-trump-seen-as-threat-by-davos-globalists--wall-street-analyst-1116731246.html

Carlson's Interview: Putin and Trump Seen as 'Threat' by Davos Globalists – Wall Street Analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin, like Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is "anathema to Davos globalists", Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, stressing that the timing of Putin-Carlson interview was perfect.

Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin has attracted over 190 million views on X (formerly Twitter) as of February 11."My guess is that getting on Putin’s calendar for such a long interview was a challenge, so I imagine it suited both parties to have this video out well in advance of the nominating convention for Democrats and of the general election. It would be great to have one or even more follow-ups in coming months," he added."I also think the contrast between Putin’s measured and thoughtful perspectives, having been a world leader for a quarter century with the lack of gravitas — to put it politely of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and many others in both parties who are surface-level, donor-captured, soundbite specialists was stunning. This contrast was remarkable considering Biden’s post-interview meltdown before what remains of the 'press'," Ortel continued.The Wall Street analyst noted that judging from viewership statistics, the corporate — and political donor-controlled — media is destroying itself.He stressed that "no political interview has garnered nearly as much coverage as Putin’s recent sit down with Tucker," adding that he expects "it will, in the end, change the thinking of most open minds."Clinton Family Had Reasons to Fear Putin InterviewPrior to the historic interview, US corporate media pundits and Democratic political figures urged Americans to ignore Carlson's show. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton called Tucker a "useful idiot", claiming that the US journalist "parrots Vladimir Putin's pack of lies about Ukraine."Clinton's remarks before the interview echoed those of Soviet-era apparatchiks who said of Nobel Prize-winning novel Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak: "I haven't read Pasternak, but I condemn him."The Wall Street analyst, who has carried out a private investigation into allegations of fraud by the Clinton Foundation over several years, noted that "there are serious unanswered questions over how much foreign government and oligarch money may have funded Hillary's political campaigns in 2005-6, 2007-8, and 2015-16, including donations from Ukraine’s [oligarch] Victor Pinchuk and his wife."He added that there are also "reasonable concerns as in the case of the Bidens, that the Clinton family exploited their offices to enrich themselves for decades, illegally.""For a generation, globalists have protected and promoted power couples like the Clintons, especially media barons. With the rise of X and evident chronic failures of unchecked globalist schemes, many malefactors including the Clintons have much to fear as Trump surges towards potential re-election and then a necessary retribution and restoration of law and order under our Constitution," the investigative journalist pointed out.US Deep State Withheld Key Facts About Ukraine ConflictOrtel argued that Putin's history lesson to Carlson, tracing the causes of the Ukrainian conflict from the very start, was an excellent choice given that most Americans simply do not know much about Russia's history and development.When the Ukraine conflict erupted, the Biden administration and the compliant US media sold Americans a "riskless, noble cause in supporting Zelensky," Ortel noted. However, key facts about the conflict were purposefully withheld by the Deep State, he stressed.These key facts included, in particular, the February 2014 coup d'etat, American interference in the 2014 Ukraine election, corruption of the Biden family — and others — by Ukraine oligarchs, the role of neo-Nazis and the massive pilfering of aid to a leadership that certainly is not "democratic," "peaceful," or freedom-loving, according to Ortel.Even though Russia has been painted by the American mainstream press as a dread enemy of the US, "the American heartland and the Russian people likely share much in common and might benefit greatly from clear interaction, which sanctions certainly impede," he highlighted.Biden's Inflicting Damage on US Economy, Security & Global StandingDuring the interview with Carlson Vladimir Putin wondered as to why the Biden administration is inflicting damage on the American economy, security and global standing.Ortel said those serious questions must be answered.Ortel assumed that the Obama-Biden "war on capitalism" that began in January 2009 is "chiefly responsible for destroying legitimate aspirations of private sector workers and their families who simply wish to sell competitive products and services to the world from American platforms."Still, one area where Ortel disagreed with Vladimir Putin was on the subject of China's economic growth. The Wall Street analyst believes that China’s economy is groaning under too much real and shadow debt, and he questions whether capital investments seen in gross domestic product (GDP) accounts are profit-making.Meanwhile, after the 2024 election, "America should think much more carefully about our budget and capabilities for foreign entanglements because, in truth, we have pressing internal issues to address concerning our bloated, counterproductive domestic bureaucracies," he pointed out.Americans and Russians are talented and laborious people who could work out solutions which would be beneficial not only for their respective nations, but for the whole world, according to the analyst.

