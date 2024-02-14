https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/good-that-they-listen-to-what-i-have-to-say---putin-on-wests-reaction-to-carlson-interview-1116787080.html

Putin on West's Reaction to Carlson Interview: 'Good That They Listen to What I Have to Say'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it is good that the interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson made the West listen to what Russia has to say.

"First of all, it is good that they watch and listen to what I say," Putin told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin, commenting on the negative assessment of his interview. It is not possible to have a direct dialogue with the West today and Moscow is grateful to Carlson for the mediation, Putin said. The only thing to regret is that the Russia did not start active actions in Ukraine earlier, the president clarified.Putin recalled the Minsk agreements and the recognition of the then German Chancellor and French President that they did not intend to fulfill the agreements, but simply bought time.NATO is a tool of US foreign policy, if Washington believes that it does not need it, this is its decision, Putin said.Former President Donald Trump has his own view on how the United States should approach its relations with its allies, Putin clarified.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he discussed with US journalist Tucker Carlson the "demonization of Russia" after the interview was concluded.Off the record Carlson and Putin discussed the demonization of Russia in the West.

