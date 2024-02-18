https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/rossiya-segodnya-head-kiselev-sent-request-for-interview-with-us-president-biden-1116855886.html

Rossiya Segodnya Head Kiselev Sent Request for Interview With US President Biden

Dmitry Kiselyov, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Sputnik's parent company, said that he had sent a request to the White House for an interview with US President Joe Biden.

Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group — Sputnik's parent company — said he had sent a request to the White House for an interview with US President Joe Biden.If it goes ahead, the interview would be translated into foreign languages and distributed on Sputnik's Telegram channel, the ria.ru website, and numerous media platforms and social networks of the media group in Russia and around the world.

