Rossiya Segodnya Head Kiselev Sent Request for Interview With US President Biden
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the Nord Stream sabotage, Russia-NATO relations, artificial intelligence and other topics.
Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group — Sputnik's parent company — said he had sent a request to the White House for an interview with US President Joe Biden.
"We believe that our countries lack the ability to listen and hear each other, and we believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has set a worthy example by agreeing to an interview aimed at the American viewer," the letter said. "The interview is planned to be conducted by me, Dmitry Kiselev, CEO of the Rossiya Segodnya Media Group and host of the highest-rated Sunday news and analysis program Vesti Nedeli on Russia 1, the country's most popular TV channel."
If it goes ahead, the interview would be translated into foreign languages and distributed on Sputnik's Telegram channel, the ria.ru website, and numerous media platforms and social networks of the media group in Russia and around the world.
"In general, in a good way, US President Biden must respond to all this. The best and most spectacular option for the White House would be a mirror interview with a Russian journalist. As we have a saying, waiting for an answer, like the nightingale of summer," Kiselev said in his program.
