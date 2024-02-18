https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/russophobic-us-elite-sought-to-weaken-russia-with-euromaidan-but-failed---ex-mep-1116842866.html

'Russophobic US Elite' Sought to Weaken Russia with Euromaidan, 'But Failed' - Ex-MEP

'Russophobic US Elite' Sought to Weaken Russia with Euromaidan, 'But Failed' - Ex-MEP

After the foreign-sponsored coup in Kiev in 2014, the “openly Russophobic elite” of the West sought to weaken Russia, but failed, former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Spain Javier Couso told Sputnik.

2024-02-18T09:00+0000

2024-02-18T09:00+0000

2024-02-18T09:00+0000

analysis

10th anniversary of euromaidan coup in ukraine

javier couso

euromaidan

ukraine

european union (eu)

viktor yanukovych

volodymyr zelensky

nato

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116843020_0:149:3109:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_4000e873f79711ec2831478a040daafa.jpg

After the foreign-sponsored coup in Kiev in 2014, the “openly Russophobic elite” of the West sought to weaken Russia, but failed, former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Spain Javier Couso Permuy told Sputnik.Furthermore, the EU undermined its own authority because of Ukraine, he pointed out.Weighing in on what prompted the EU to push for an association agreement between Ukraine and European countries, and whether a different scenario could have unfolded if the agreement had been signed immediately, he underscored:At the time, thousands of protesters filled the streets of the Ukrainian capital, demanding the resumption of talks on the EU Association Agreement. Many of the protests were marshaled by US and EU-funded non-governmental organizations, who boasted experience in staging the color revolution in the country during the so-called Orange Revolution of 2004-2005.In reality, this EU Association Agreement to assure Ukraine’s "European future," like all association agreements that the European Union enters into, “involved significant interference in internal affairs,” Javier Couso pointed out. “In other words, it always forces political reforms,” the pundit said, adding that the agreement “simply served as a tool to destroy good relations between Ukraine and Russia."“This was done throughout the post-Soviet space, with the help of association agreements or through interference in internal affairs and coups, which were called 'color revolutions',” Couso said."Later, we clearly saw the governments that arose as a result of this coup d'etat, first led by Poroshenko, and then by Zelensky, with laws that could not have been adopted within the European Union under any circumstances,” the former MEP continued.Looking back at why the West failed to achieve its goal with the help of that bloody coup 10 years ago, Couso suggested the answer was obvious. The plan was concocted by a “certain part of the US elite, openly Russophobic, and the European elites subordinate to it, who have been trying to construct a reality based on their ideology,” he emphasized, adding:As for what went wrong, those behind the Euromaidan plans "failed to take into account that Ukraine is a diverse country, home to various cultural and linguistic minorities, including Romanian, Hungarian, and those who love Russia… Yet there was the desire to impose pro-Western Ukrainian nationalism, which is based on neo-fascist or neo-Nazi elements that justify the terrible legacy of Ukrainian war criminals, such as Stepan Bandera.”It is obvious that the West’s plan was a complete failure, according to Couso. It was not possible to achieve ethnic, linguistic, and cultural unification of the country except through military action – something that we observed before the start of the Russian special military operation, the former MEP pointed out.Furthermore, events of recent years have clearly shown that agreements with European politicians are worthless, with the Minsk accords, for example, used as a smokescreen to avoid Ukraine's imminent defeat in 2014. Successive Ukrainian governments refused to implement the peace deal signed in the Belarusian capital in February of 2015 and designed to resolve the crisis in Donbass. Western powers also sabotaged Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in the spring of 2022 – held in the first weeks after Russia kicked off its special military operation.“The European Union, and above all the large countries that simply abandoned part of their history, such as Germany and France, have inflicted enormous damage on the authority of diplomacy and in the field of international politics," Javier Couso said.Acting “in bad faith,” and “undermining the credibility of us as citizens of the European Union,” their goal was “to deceive Russia for the opportunity to continue rearming the Ukrainian Army.”"In reality, countries that are members of the EU have lost monetary, macroeconomic, and defense sovereignty, [...] strictly following the foreign relations policies and instructions coming from Washington. The population of the European Union is daily forced to pay out of their own pockets for the geopolitical mistakes of their leaders who shot themselves in the foot by continuing unlimited support for a failing Ukraine," Couso underscored. He recalled that the rounds of Western sanctions have failed to "cripple" Russia, while boomeranging on the European population.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/euromaidan-color-revolution-that-brought-ukraine-to-ruin-1115104905.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231121/how-it-all-began-10-years-of-euromaidan-in-ukraine-1115091951.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/europe-in-for-very-rocky-times-after-failed-sanctions-on-russia---expert-1116791959.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukraine, color revolution, united states, european union, demands, outcome, hopes, realities, politics, geopolitics