Russia Plans to Launch Over 40 Space Rockets in 2024 for 1st Time in 30 Years

"[Russia plans to launch] over 40 [space rockets]," Borisov said in an interview with the Pro Kosmos news portal. According to the Roscosmos data, Russia carried out more than 40 launches in 1994 the last time. Back then, 49 rockets were launched.Russia and the United States will not stop cooperating in the field of manned spaceflight even after the International Space Station program ends, Russian state space corporation said.Such cooperation would involve working on the unification of docking modules so that the sides can help each other if necessary, the Roscosmos head added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state space corporation Roscosmos intends to launch more than 40 space rockets in 2024 for the first time in 30 years, Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov has said.
"[Russia plans to launch] over 40 [space rockets]," Borisov said in an interview with the Pro Kosmos news portal.
According to the Roscosmos
data, Russia carried out more than 40 launches in 1994 the last time. Back then, 49 rockets were launched.
Russia and the United States will not stop cooperating in the field of manned spaceflight even after the International Space Station program ends, Russian state space corporation said.
"We are negotiating with colleagues from NASA that even if we disagree in the field of manned astronautics, cooperation in terms of ensuring the safety of space activities will continue," Borisov said in an interview with the Pro Kosmos news portal.
Such cooperation would involve working on the unification of docking modules so that the sides can help each other if necessary, the Roscosmos head added.