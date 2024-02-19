https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/russia-plans-to-launch-over-40-space-rockets-in-2024-for-1st-time-in-30-years-1116873247.html

Russia Plans to Launch Over 40 Space Rockets in 2024 for 1st Time in 30 Years

Russia Plans to Launch Over 40 Space Rockets in 2024 for 1st Time in 30 Years

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos intends to launch more than 40 space rockets in 2024 for the first time in 30 years, Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov has said.

2024-02-19T08:24+0000

2024-02-19T08:24+0000

2024-02-19T08:24+0000

russia

russia

roscosmos

nasa

international space station (iss)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107662/66/1076626663_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0237203c789e9935ea419246798f3b71.jpg

"[Russia plans to launch] over 40 [space rockets]," Borisov said in an interview with the Pro Kosmos news portal. According to the Roscosmos data, Russia carried out more than 40 launches in 1994 the last time. Back then, 49 rockets were launched.Russia and the United States will not stop cooperating in the field of manned spaceflight even after the International Space Station program ends, Russian state space corporation said.Such cooperation would involve working on the unification of docking modules so that the sides can help each other if necessary, the Roscosmos head added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russias-roscosmos-senior-official-charged-with-large-scale-fraud---investigative-committee-1115755904.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian state space corporation roscosmos, roscosmos head yuri borisov