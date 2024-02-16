https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/situation-around-rafah-does-not-require-additional-measures-against-israel---icj-1116833632.html
Situation Around Rafah Does Not Require Additional Measures Against Israel - ICJ
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Friday that the situation around Rafah does not require the introduction of any additional measures against Israel that are being demanded by South Africa.
On February 13, the South African government said that it had made an "urgent request" to the ICJ over Israel's decision to expand its operation in the Gaza Strip to the southern city of Rafah.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Friday that the situation around Rafah does not require the introduction of any additional measures against Israel that are being demanded by South Africa.