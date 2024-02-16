https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/situation-around-rafah-does-not-require-additional-measures-against-israel---icj-1116833632.html

Situation Around Rafah Does Not Require Additional Measures Against Israel - ICJ

Situation Around Rafah Does Not Require Additional Measures Against Israel - ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Friday that the situation around Rafah does not require the introduction of any additional measures against Israel that are being demanded by South Africa.

2024-02-16T23:05+0000

2024-02-16T23:05+0000

2024-02-16T23:05+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

international court of justice

gaza strip

ethnic cleansing

israel

israeli-palestinian conflict

genocide

humanitarian catastrophe

humanitarian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116833474_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e0029dca786ffe2394fcc5b5bb49f7a.jpg

On February 13, the South African government said that it had made an "urgent request" to the ICJ over Israel's decision to expand its operation in the Gaza Strip to the southern city of Rafah.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/aftermath-of-missile-hits-on-gazas-rafah---photos-1116740268.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes