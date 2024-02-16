International
Situation Around Rafah Does Not Require Additional Measures Against Israel - ICJ
Situation Around Rafah Does Not Require Additional Measures Against Israel - ICJ
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Friday that the situation around Rafah does not require the introduction of any additional measures against Israel that are being demanded by South Africa.
2024-02-16T23:05+0000
2024-02-16T23:05+0000
On February 13, the South African government said that it had made an "urgent request" to the ICJ over Israel's decision to expand its operation in the Gaza Strip to the southern city of Rafah.
Situation Around Rafah Does Not Require Additional Measures Against Israel - ICJ

23:05 GMT 16.02.2024
Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli strikes on the al-Zawayda area of the central Gaza Strip on December 30, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement
Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli strikes on the al-Zawayda area of the central Gaza Strip on December 30, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / -
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Friday that the situation around Rafah does not require the introduction of any additional measures against Israel that are being demanded by South Africa.
On February 13, the South African government said that it had made an "urgent request" to the ICJ over Israel's decision to expand its operation in the Gaza Strip to the southern city of Rafah.

"The Court notes that the most recent developments in the Gaza Strip, and in Rafah... demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated by the Court in its Order of 26 January 2024, which are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah, and does not demand the indication of additional provisional measures," the ICJ said.

Aftermath of Missile Hits on Gaza's Rafah - Photos
12 February, 13:31 GMT
Multimedia
Aftermath of Missile Hits on Gaza's Rafah - Photos
12 February, 13:31 GMT
