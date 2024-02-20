A Walk Through the Streets of Liberated Avdeyevka in Photos
Last week, Russian troops managed to break through the heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announcing that soldiers had advanced over 8.5 km into Ukrainian positions in the area
The Russian military successfully breached strong Ukrainian defense lines in Avdeyevka and broke through kilometers worth of fortifications last week.The collapse of Ukraine’s positions in the region, located a mere 5 km from Donetsk, expands areas liberated by Russian troops, thus stepping up the security of some 600,000 residents. Avdeyevka is the latest Donetsk city-adjacent settlement to be freed, with Russian forces previously advancing into Maryinka to the city’s west, and through Veseloye to its north, over the past month and a half.Check out Sputnik's exclusive photos to experience the liberated settlement.
The collapse of Ukraine’s positions in the region, located a mere 5 km from Donetsk, expands areas liberated by Russian troops, thus stepping up the security of some 600,000 residents.
What is known about the liberation of Avdeyevka by Russian forces?
On February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Putin about the complete liberation of Avdeyevka from Ukrainian nationalists.
Check out Sputnik's exclusive photos to experience the liberated settlement.