International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/a-walk-through-the-streets-of-liberated-avdeyevka-in-photos-1116889576.html
A Walk Through the Streets of Liberated Avdeyevka in Photos
A Walk Through the Streets of Liberated Avdeyevka in Photos
Last week, Russian troops managed to break through the heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announcing that soldiers had advanced over 8.5 km into Ukrainian positions in the area
2024-02-20T15:10+0000
2024-02-20T15:10+0000
multimedia
avdeyevka
russia
ukraine
donetsk people's republic
donetsk
ministry of defense
central military district
ministry of defense (mod)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8520d47ca1a911ef5f7eee59e74459.jpg
The Russian military successfully breached strong Ukrainian defense lines in Avdeyevka and broke through kilometers worth of fortifications last week.The collapse of Ukraine’s positions in the region, located a mere 5 km from Donetsk, expands areas liberated by Russian troops, thus stepping up the security of some 600,000 residents. Avdeyevka is the latest Donetsk city-adjacent settlement to be freed, with Russian forces previously advancing into Maryinka to the city’s west, and through Veseloye to its north, over the past month and a half.Check out Sputnik's exclusive photos to experience the liberated settlement.
avdeyevka
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_689ce5729feac1db90b3be2e490749e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine

A Walk Through the Streets of Liberated Avdeyevka in Photos

15:10 GMT 20.02.2024
Subscribe
Last week, Russian troops managed to break through the heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announcing that soldiers had advanced over 8.5 km into Ukrainian positions in the area.
The Russian military successfully breached strong Ukrainian defense lines in Avdeyevka and broke through kilometers worth of fortifications last week.
The collapse of Ukraine’s positions in the region, located a mere 5 km from Donetsk, expands areas liberated by Russian troops, thus stepping up the security of some 600,000 residents.
Avdeyevka is the latest Donetsk city-adjacent settlement to be freed, with Russian forces previously advancing into Maryinka to the city’s west, and through Veseloye to its north, over the past month and a half.
Check out Sputnik's exclusive photos to experience the liberated settlement.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Troops from Russia's Central Military District explore a site with collapsed buildings after the battle for Avdeyevka.

Troops from Russia&#x27;s Central Military District explore a site with collapsed buildings after the battle for Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International
1/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Troops from Russia's Central Military District explore a site with collapsed buildings after the battle for Avdeyevka.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankAn Orthodox icon depicting the Virgin Mary found in the streets of liberated Avdeyevka.
An Orthodox icon on the streets of Avdeyevka - Sputnik International
2/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
An Orthodox icon depicting the Virgin Mary found in the streets of liberated Avdeyevka.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A soldier from the Russian Central Military District looks around a secured area in Avdeyevka.

A soldier from the Russian Central Military District looks around a secured area in Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A soldier from the Russian Central Military District looks around a secured area in Avdeyevka.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A Russian fighter inspects the rubble of a destroyed building in liberated Avdeyevka.

A Russian fighter inspects the rubble of a destroyed building in liberated Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International
4/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A Russian fighter inspects the rubble of a destroyed building in liberated Avdeyevka.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A residential building damaged by Ukrainian shells in Avdeyevka.

A residential building damaged by Ukrainian shells in Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International
5/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A residential building damaged by Ukrainian shells in Avdeyevka.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A Russian soldier on his way through a cleared-out district of liberated Avdeyevka.

A Russian soldier on his way through a cleared-out district of liberated Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International
6/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A Russian soldier on his way through a cleared-out district of liberated Avdeyevka.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

An Orthodox church in liberated Avdeyevka that withstood Ukrainian shelling.

An Orthodox church in liberated Avdeyevka that withstood Ukrainian shelling. - Sputnik International
7/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

An Orthodox church in liberated Avdeyevka that withstood Ukrainian shelling.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A soldier from the Central Military District inspects the streets of liberated Avdeyevka.

A soldier from the Central Military District inspects the streets of liberated Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International
8/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A soldier from the Central Military District inspects the streets of liberated Avdeyevka.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала