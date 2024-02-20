https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/a-walk-through-the-streets-of-liberated-avdeyevka-in-photos-1116889576.html

A Walk Through the Streets of Liberated Avdeyevka in Photos

A Walk Through the Streets of Liberated Avdeyevka in Photos

Last week, Russian troops managed to break through the heavily fortified Donetsk suburb of Avdeyevka, with Russia's Ministry of Defense (MoD) announcing that soldiers had advanced over 8.5 km into Ukrainian positions in the area

2024-02-20T15:10+0000

2024-02-20T15:10+0000

2024-02-20T15:10+0000

multimedia

avdeyevka

russia

ukraine

donetsk people's republic

donetsk

ministry of defense

central military district

ministry of defense (mod)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116889540_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8520d47ca1a911ef5f7eee59e74459.jpg

The Russian military successfully breached strong Ukrainian defense lines in Avdeyevka and broke through kilometers worth of fortifications last week.The collapse of Ukraine’s positions in the region, located a mere 5 km from Donetsk, expands areas liberated by Russian troops, thus stepping up the security of some 600,000 residents. Avdeyevka is the latest Donetsk city-adjacent settlement to be freed, with Russian forces previously advancing into Maryinka to the city’s west, and through Veseloye to its north, over the past month and a half.Check out Sputnik's exclusive photos to experience the liberated settlement.

avdeyevka

russia

ukraine

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine