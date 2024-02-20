https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/assanges-extradition-will-show-whether-freedom-exists-in-west-1116891306.html

Assange's Extradition Will Show Whether 'Freedom' Exists in West

Assange's Extradition Will Show Whether 'Freedom' Exists in West

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may be extradited to the US to face up to 175 years in prison after a two-day appeal hearing in London’s High Court. Assange's wife Stella fears her husband may die if extradited.

2024-02-20T15:21+0000

2024-02-20T15:21+0000

2024-02-20T15:21+0000

united kingdom (uk)

julian assange

chelsea manning

washington

russia

west

wikileaks

european union (eu)

us army

opinion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080599767_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_ff05df0f0d93027684f6a61ea0f6458e.jpg

London's High Court's two-day hearing is about to seal the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, an Australian citizen who may be extradited to the US to face a possible life prison sentence. International watchdogs argue the WikiLeaks founder could be subjected to serious human rights violations in the US if extradited.Assange, 52, has been held in a UK high-security prison since 2019. He was arrested immediately after the current Ecuadorian government annulled the asylum granted to him by the nation's previous cabinet in 2012. The WikiLeaks founder had spent almost seven years in two small rooms of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.The US' espionage charges against him revolve around Assange publishing thousands of classified documents concerning Washington's alleged military crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq. They were provided by then-US Army private and whistleblower Chelsea (born Bradley) Manning.Goncharoff drew attention to two important facts. First, Assange did not "steal" classified American documents: they were provided to him by Manning. Second, the WikiLeaks founder is an Australian citizen, while his organization's servers were located in Sweden.Commenting on Assange's possible extradition, international human rights organizations have warned that US prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder on espionage charges for acts of journalism could have chilling effects on global media and silence whistleblowers and investigative reporters.One should keep in mind that Edward Snowden, an American citizen who faces up to 30 years in prison for exposing Washington's unprecedented global spying program that targeted US civilians and Washington's allies along with the nation's adversaries, found refuge and freedom in Russia, Goncharoff remarked.Likewise, Tara Reade, a US citizen, writer, and ex-assistant to Joe Biden, opted to go to Russia to protect her life after she reportedly faced death threats over her willingness to testify in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives on Biden's sexual assault.While the West routinely criticizes Russia, the outcome of Assange's extradition proceedings may show whether Western governments truly observe freedom of speech and human rights, Sputnik's interlocutor said. The WikiLeaks founder's extradition to the US would become a true "embarrassment" for the West: "[Assange's case] will determine how free the West is when compared to Russia," he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/it-wont-be-pretty-julian-assange-files-final-appeal-as-he-faces-possible-extradition-to-us-1115692799.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220618/assanges-extradition-to-us-is-a-signal-to-all-journalists-who-expose-americas-crimes-scholars-say-1096426404.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/death-of-us-journo-lira-means-biden-jeopardizes-american-lives-from-ukraine-to-mideast-1116171260.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230225/sy-hersh-on-us-proxy-war-on-russia-snowdens-expose--nord-stream-sabotage-1107779243.html

united kingdom (uk)

washington

russia

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

julian assange, assange extradition case, london's high court, assange espionage charges, wikileaks, freedom of speech, freedom of press, journalism, journalists under threat