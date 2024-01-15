https://sputnikglobe.com/20240115/death-of-us-journo-lira-means-biden-jeopardizes-american-lives-from-ukraine-to-mideast-1116171260.html

Death of US Journo Lira Means Biden Jeopardizes American Lives From Ukraine to Mideast

American journalist Gonzalo Lira's death in Ukrainian custody has indicated US citizens are in danger under the Biden administration, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik.

The US State Department has confirmed the death of American citizen Gonzalo Lira, who was arrested and allegedly tortured in Ukraine.His father, Gonzalo Lira, Sr. appeared on ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson show on December 10 saying that his son had been detained and tortured by Ukrainian authorities since July for criticism of the Volodymyr Zelensky regime's policies.Initially, Lira, who was residing in Kharkov at the time, inexplicably vanished on April 15, 2022. Several days later, the journalist revealed that he had been arrested and intimidated by the infamous Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).Prior to his second arrest by the SBU Lira appeared on Twitter claiming that the US State Department was well aware of his situation but had not lifted a finger to protect him. Lira added that the second arrest in Ukraine could lead to his death. "Don't be indifferent to my fate," he implored."Watching Zelensky suspend elections, jail his political opponents, suppress religion and now allegedly torture and then cause an American journalist to rot and die in prison for questioning Biden/Nuland war policies, one has to know that America’s foreign policies are wholly inconsistent with our founders’ ideals and, arguably in the case of Ukraine especially, impeachable offenses," the investigative journalist continued.Ortel pointed out that Lira’s father "gave an eloquent plea" on Tucker Carlson’s new show to protect Gonzalo. Per him, the Biden administration set a dangerous precedent for neglecting Lira's case."Lira’s death is another in a long, continuing list of stains that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Antony Blinken have cast on America’s once honorable belief in the freedom of expression," the Wall Street analyst stressed.Why Attack on Yemen Puts More American Lives in DangerStill, what's happened to Lira is part to a broader trend, which is bigger than failing to protect an American citizen and journalist. According to Ortel, Team Biden's foreign policies have brought Americans in jeopardy not only in Ukraine, where hundreds of American volunteers have died in Washington's proxy war, but elsewhere in the world.The most recent attacks by the US and the UK on Houthis in Yemen are fraught with a risk of a wider conflict where American blood could be spilled."Even Democrats are objecting to the headlong rush into widening war that Biden and Harris now prosecute even as Secretary of Defense Austin remains in limbo," Ortel said."Remember that Democrats castigated Saudi Arabia in the Trump era for waging war against Houthi rebels. Then, early in the Biden/Harris “Administration.” Houthi rebels were downgraded as a terror threat. Now, there tactics pose grave threats to shipping but remain quite difficult to stop without triggering ever wider war in the Middle East as well as blowback terror responses in America and in the United Kingdom which so far are the main actors dropping ordnance in Yemen."Judging from latest polls American voters have grown skeptical about funneling billions of dollars in military aid into Ukrainian and Middle Eastern conflicts.Per Ortel, "the mass of America’s electorate certainly does not support a policy of perpetual war". However, the US gargantuan military industrial complex is clearly benefitting from Team Biden's bellicosity and is a "potent force supporting politicians in both parties who condone and/or instigate conflicts and flashpoints around the world.""In 2024, all Americans are much more vulnerable to looming dangers under feeble Biden and unhinged Harris than we were under the first Trump Administration," Ortel warned.Biden's Disastrous Foreign Policy RecordOne needs to remember that Joe Biden’s record on foreign policy was disastrous prior to 2021 and has been even worse since then, according to Ortel.Per the Wall Street analyst, one has to wonder whether the Biden-Harris Administration may be instigating wider war to distract from their horrible domestic policies that are crippling the US economy, surging inflation and fomenting racial divisions.

